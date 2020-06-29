Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt looks to boost ship repairing facilities by increasing Indian flagged ships

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under 'AatamNirbhar Bharat' mission, Mandaviya called for innovation in the ship repairing facilities with world-class infrastructure, as every year approximately 30,000 vessels sail to Indian ports, the shipping ministry said in a statement. "Mandaviya also directed the officials to come up with the action plan to increase the number of Indian flagged ships, as it will save around USD 13 billion of forex, create additional employment and it will bring freight rates stabilisation at lower level with Indian tonnage," the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:51 IST
Govt looks to boost ship repairing facilities by increasing Indian flagged ships

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya on Monday asked officials to come up with an action plan to increase the number of Indian flagged ships, saying it will save around US 13 billion in forex. The government earlier this month had invited global vessel owners to flag their ships in India to take advantage of the 'Make in India' policy. Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under 'AatamNirbhar Bharat' mission, Mandaviya called for innovation in the ship repairing facilities with world-class infrastructure, as every year approximately 30,000 vessels sail to Indian ports, the shipping ministry said in a statement.

"Mandaviya also directed the officials to come up with the action plan to increase the number of Indian flagged ships, as it will save around USD 13 billion of forex, create additional employment and it will bring freight rates stabilisation at lower level with Indian tonnage," the statement added. Earlier, the government had estimated that the Make in India policy will provide an opportunity to at least double the number of Indian flag vessels in the immediate term - from the present approximately 450 to at least 900 and more over a period of 3 years - leaving further scope for additional investment in the Indian flag tonnage.

While chairing a video conference with the representatives of ship-owners association, CMD, Shipping Corporation of India; Director General, Shipping, and senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping, Mandaviya also asked them to come up with a vision to augment ship repairing facilities in India and Indian flagged ships in the world. The minister asked suggestion from the shipping industry representatives to prepare the robust ecosystem for ship repairing facilities to transform India in a 'ship repair hub', the statement said. The minister also stressed upon the aspects like upskilling the expertise of Indian service engineers, enhancing the yard capacity and maintaining the supply of required spare parts, manufactured indigenously.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Techie found dead in Noida, suicide suspected

A 32-year-old software engineer was found dead at his rented accommodation here on Monday, police said. Police are suspecting it to be a suicide case.The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope by police who were alerted about...

MCL sets 263 MT production target by 2023-24

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL, an Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Monday said the company has set a target of producing 263 million tonne of coal by 2023-24 and employees must ensure normal mining operations to achieve t...

West Bengal sets up ‘COVID warrior club’ to help contain pandemic

In a unique initiative, the West Bengal government has set up a COVID warrior club in Murshidabad district, comprising people who have recovered from the disease and willing to aid the administration and health workers in containing the pan...

Gabon senate votes to decriminalise homosexuality

Gabons Senate voted on Monday to decriminalise homosexuality, the presidents office said, in a landslide result that will make the country one of the few in Africa to reverse an earlier ban on same-sex relationships.Under a 2019 law, Gabon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020