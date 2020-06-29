Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCL sets 263 MT production target by 2023-24

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), an Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Monday said the company has set a target of producing 263 million tonne of coal by 2023-24 and employees must ensure normal mining operations to achieve the goal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:01 IST
MCL sets 263 MT production target by 2023-24

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), an Odisha-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, on Monday said the company has set a target of producing 263 million tonne of coal by 2023-24 and employees must ensure normal mining operations to achieve the goal. In the current financial year, MCL has been assigned with a target of 173 MTs of coal but the company is lagging behind in its production and overburden removal targets, Chairman-cum-Managing Director B N Shukla said.

"The company aims at achieving coal production of 263 million tonne by 2023-24 in order to ensure the energy security of the country," he said. Referring to a strike call given by trade unions, Shukla emphasised that any further stoppage of work will not be in the interest of the company and appealed to trade union leaders to reconsider the decision.

Various coal trade unions have given a call for a three-day nationwide strike against the government''s move to open the coal sector to private players. He observed that the key demands of the trade unions pertain to policy decisions beyond the purview of the company, and said that no coal block allotted to Mahanadi Coalfields is going to be auctioned.

"At present, MCL has 48 coal blocks having mineable resources of 29,100 MT, which can meet the requirement of thermal coal for another 100 years and another miscellaneous 22 projects are in pipeline, which includes washeries, coal gasification and solar power," he said. Even during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the production and dispatch continued at full pace, Shukla said adding that MCL family has time and again proved that the interest of the company and the nation is above all and "no issue can distract us from our commitment to ensure the energy security of the country".

"We have always demonstrated that work stoppage is never in our agenda and all our differences or grievances are resolved in an atmosphere of mutual trust and co-operation," he said appreciating the efforts of trade unions in motivating the employees to work for the nation during the lockdown. Coal India Ltd, including MCL, had been declared as Public Utility Services under the provisions of Industrial Dispute Act, 1947, and statutory restrictions have been prescribed against any strike in such organisations, he said.

"As such, going on strike should be avoided, so that undesirable consequences do not occur," the CMD further added, seeking normalcy in mining operations..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Door-to-door survey in containment zones to be completed by July 6

The Centre on Monday said a door-to-door survey will completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the national capital. A Delhi government official said the authorities have so far scr...

ED files prosecution complaint in multi level marketing, Ponzi scheme case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 PMLA before the court of Special Judge PMLA, Jaipur in a multi-level marketing and Ponzi scheme case. The prosecution complaint...

Israeli leaders at odds over West Bank annexation plan

Israels top two leaders appeared to feud Monday about the timing of the countrys planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, complicating the task of American officials who were in Jerusalem trying to finalize a plan. The comment...

Tendu leaf collectors to get paid in cash in Naxal-hit areas

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to make cash payments to people engaged in collecting tendu leaves in Naxal-hit Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur forest divisions in the Bastar region, officials here said. On Monday, thousands of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020