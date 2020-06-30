Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vinod Cookware to launch cast iron products by end of next month

Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its plans to introduce a new category to its existing portfolio with 'Cast Iron Cookware'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:56 IST
Vinod Cookware to launch cast iron products by end of next month
Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its plans to introduce a new category to its existing portfolio with 'Cast Iron Cookware'. The signature cast iron range, handcrafted from premium cast iron, is a perfect mix of traditional cooking with a modern approach. Built to last, the multi-functional cookware suits all kinds of cooking preparation, and is an excellent source of nutritional iron.

Fine-tuning the construction of rugged cast iron, the versatile Cookware, adds a touch of style to the otherwise minimalist design. The cast-iron cookware is designed with 100 per cent natural materials. The unique process through which they're created leaves them outstandingly durable, versatile, and useful to all home cooks. Some key features include - polished cooking surface, natural non-stick, heavy cooking, faster cooking, suits varied delicacies, heirloom cookware that can be passed down for generations. The range of products includes frypan, kadai, pan, grill pan, and tawas in several sizes, complementing every kitchen needs.

"We are delighted to introduce a new range of cooking. The Cast Iron Cookware has traditionally always been a part of Indian kitchens, and now making a comeback. With robust material supported with unique features and properties, Vinod Cast iron, brings some great options, to get started with," said Sunil Agarwal - Director, Vinod Cookware. Vinod Cookware has been revolutionizing the Indian kitchens, with a touch of technology since 1962. The brand was also the first to launch sandwich bottom pressure cookers in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by 22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemicThe company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continue...

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with thriller ‘Iti’

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Tuesday announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed...

Zomato rechristens membership programme Gold to Zomato Pro

New Delhi, Jun 30 PTI&#160;Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform&#160;Zomato on Tuesday said it has&#160;rechristened its membership programme Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro to include more discounts and privileges. All Zomato Gold ...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday, by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020