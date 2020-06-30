Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC unit sets up JV for LPG business in Bangladesh

Reduction in cost of import would help make LPG available at an affordable price to the people of Bangladesh," he said. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who presided over the function, said the agreement is a major milestone in the annals of India-Bangladesh cooperation when a group company of IOC based in Dubai is joining hands with one of the most promising LPG companies in Bangladesh through its holding company in the UAE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:22 IST
IOC unit sets up JV for LPG business in Bangladesh

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Tuesday said it has set up a joint venture with Bangladesh's RR Holdings Ltd for LPG business in the neighbouring country. "IOC Middle East FZE, Dubai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IOC, and RR Holdings Ltd, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, the holding company of Beximco LPG of Bangladesh, signed an agreement for the formation of a 50:50 joint venture company (JVC) for LPG business in Bangladesh," the company said in a statement.

IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said the company, which started with lubricant marketing in Bangladesh in 1999, is now joining hands with a formidable partner. "LPG market in Bangladesh has seen a five-fold growth in the past five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-13 per cent," he said. The joint venture company will import LPG for sale in the local market.

As per the business plan, the joint venture would begin functioning by acquiring Beximco's existing LPG assets. "We intend to set up a large LPG terminal at a deep-water port in Bangladesh, which would facilitate receipt of LPG in Very Large Gas Carriers, leading to a reduction in the cost of imports. Reduction in cost of import would help make LPG available at an affordable price to the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who presided over the function, said the agreement is a major milestone in the annals of India-Bangladesh cooperation when a group company of IOC based in Dubai is joining hands with one of the most promising LPG companies in Bangladesh through its holding company in the UAE. He expressed confidence that similar to the success of LPG penetration in rural India, the new joint venture will be the catalyst of socio-economic change in Bangladesh through greater penetration of affordable LPG in the country.

Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh said: "The joint venture company should serve as a testament to the remarkable investment potential of Bangladesh." "At a time when the entire world is grappling with the severe economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, this investment also reflects the resilient and enduring friendship between Bangladesh and India," he said. The joint venture company aspires to become the most trusted, admired, and premiere LPG company in Bangladesh offering the safest, smartest, and most convenient LPG solutions with best-in-class customer service, the statement said.

It also intends to diversify into other downstream oil and gas businesses such as lube blending plant, LNG, petrochemicals, LPG export to Northeast India through pipeline between the two nations and renewable energy..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to attack Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as the Democratic presidential candidate works to build on his lead in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3...

Coronavirus: 97 confirmed cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recently seen a spurt in cornavirus cases with the infection tally mounting to 97 on Tuesday, a health official said. The archipelago had managed well the first wave of infections triggered by the arriv...

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards at CogX 2020

AI-enabled MyGov Corona Helpdesk bagged two awards under categories 1 Best Innovation for Covid-19 Society and 2 Peoples Choice Covid-19 Overall Winner, at the recently held CogX 2020, which is a prestigious Global Leadership Summit and Fe...

Abhishek, Kareena on 20 yrs of Bollywood debut: Thank you fans, family for continued support

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday reflected on their two-decade long Bollywood career, saying they are grateful towards fans for their love and support since their debut Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the romance d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020