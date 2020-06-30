Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL to sell its stake in its Oman subsidiary Jindal Shadeed

Alpen Capital, a Middle East-based investment bank was appointed which ran a sale process and received competitive offers from multiple interested bidders.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:24 IST
JSPL to sell its stake in its Oman subsidiary Jindal Shadeed
Jindal Steel and Power . Image Credit: ANI

JSPL's subsidiary, Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius) Limited, has accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments Limited to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman). The enterprise value of the deal is at USD one billion.

The divestment is in line with JSPL's vision and commitment to continuously bring down its debt and deleverage its balance sheet. "This sale is in-line with our vision to reduce debt and create a much healthier balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders. We firmly believe in the India growth story," said MD-JSPL VR Sharma while speaking about the deal.

Alpen Capital, a Middle East-based investment bank was appointed which ran a sale process and received competitive offers from multiple interested bidders. The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders of JSPL and lenders of JSIS Oman among others. The company expects the transaction to close in approximately a month.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel and Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier calls British financial market proposals 'unacceptable'

British proposals to give the City of London access to the European Union are unacceptable because they seek to maintain the benefits of the single market without the obligations, the blocs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tue...

WRAPUP 3-China passes sweeping HK security law, heralding authoritarian era

Beijing on Tuesday unveiled new national security laws for Hong Kong that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for Chinas free...

Odisha’s coronavirus fatalities rise to 25; virus load crosses 7,000

Odishas coronavirus death toll on Tuesday rose to 25 with two more persons succumbing to the disease, while the number of positive cases crossed the 7,000-mark with 206 fresh infections, a health department official said. The state also rec...

Hong Kong security law paves way for more authoritarian era

Beijing unveiled sweeping national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, symbolically asserting its authority over the city just an hour before the 23rd anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. The law, which took effect from 150...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020