e-Trio Gets A Shout-Out from Mr. Wonderful

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Shark Tank’s most beloved shark- Kevin O’Leary, gives a big shout-out to Sathya Yalamanchili for his entrepreneurial drive and passion towards his mission to transform lives with e-Trio. As a seasoned investor Kevin is passionate about startups and is constantly looking for great entrepreneurs and companies that have the potential to make it big. Kevin is a seasoned investor, he sold O’Leary holdings at 1 billion dollars. He truly believes in celebrating the spirit of young start-ups as he states that, "There’s something indescribably magical about seeing someone with a dream." For such a revered personality to acknowledge the great work done by Sathya Yalamanchili and Deepak MV, truly puts e-Trio on the map. An EV company driving 3 way changeAs Mr. Wonderful accurately pointed out, "This is a spectacular industry, People all around the world would rather buy electric cars for sustainability, efficiency and long-term cost savings." Since its inception e-Trio has aimed to give the power to the people/e-commerce/logistics player so they can bring about a change in their businesses, lives and ultimately the environment by providing them with the widest range of EVs. e-Trio is a unique company with a vision to provide EV for All. e-Trio is a technological company at heart with a sound business vision to change the lives of people. With its widest range of products and literally an EV for every segment of the society from managing intra-city logistics through retrofitting Tata Ace (eLCV) and electric three-wheeler (Touro) to easing lives of delivery executives through electric bicycles through (Ashva) and also for personal use with (i-Switch) electric bicycles. e-Trio is slowly transforming lives by• Giving unmatched warranty in the industry for each product (cycles, 3W, SCV)• Reducing the running cost by an extra Rs. 4 for every Km

• Decarbonising the environment by retrofitting existing diesel vehicles and also building new vehicle Mr. O’Leary points out the competitive landscape of this industry with major players like TATA, Mahindra, Piaggio in the market. However, e-Trio took this challenge head-on and is now the third company after TATA and Mahindra to have ARAI certified Electric passenger 4-wheeler car in India and the first to have a certified electric light commercial vehicle plying on roads. With India’s retail model shifting online and online sales increasing by more than 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is a need for an efficient way to sustain businesses and better modes of intra city transport to make deliveries across India. e-Trio has delivered happiness to people by making 10000+ Deliveries during this lockdown. For such an admirable personality like Kevin O’Leary to appreciate our vision and entrepreneurial spirit is truly wonderful. About Sathya Yalamanchili - FounderFounder of e-Trio automobiles and continues to oversee the company’s product strategy including the design, engineering, and manufacturing of affordable electric vehicles for India. Cars have fascinated him, since time immemorial. Graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from Hyderabad's leading University, he pursued his executive management program from Harvard. His experience and focus is primarily in the areas of Strategy & Finance. Being a seed investor in a vast number of companies, his leadership skills perfectly blend with his vision of decarbonizing India. About Deepak MV - CEO and Co-founderAn IIM Calcutta alumnus, Deepak worked in different roles in sales, finance and consulting domains before jumping into entrepreneurship. This journey first saw him driving channel sales of trucks & buses at Tata Motors and Axis Bank. He has played multiple roles as an entrepreneur, consultant, banker, sales professional and trainer in his almost two decades of corporate experience. Prior to leading e-Trio, he had co-founded Prashaste and established it as the foremost channel management consulting organization. While at Prashasste, he worked closely with leadership teams at fortune 500 organizations including Tata Motors, M&M, BPCL, VW, Petronas, Toyota, Honda, Castrol among others. He is a prominent speaker and has been invited to conferences, training, seminars at leading educational institutes, corporates and industry associations including CII, FADA and IIMs. Deepak is recipient of prestigious awards including 40under40 award and most promising consulting organization and has been on the board of non-profit organizations. Image 1: Sathya Yalamanchili - Founder Image 2: Deepak MV - CEO and Co-founder Video: Kevin O'learly of Shark Tank endorses e-Trio PWRPWR