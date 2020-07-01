Left Menu
Development News Edition

Long road ahead for export recovery: Report

Warning that weak exports could disproportionately impact credit and liquidity conditions, the report expects the exogenous shock from the pandemic could accentuate the pressure on credit profiles of export-oriented entities, if the recovery gets prolonged. Before the pandemic, sectors like pharma, petrochemicals and textiles reported healthy revenue growth, while auto ancillaries and gems & jewellery saw lower growth..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:45 IST
Long road ahead for export recovery: Report

Any prolonged disruption due to COVID-19 could materially impact credit and liquidity profiles of companies in export-dependent sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and auto ancillaries, a report on Wednesday said. Export recovery, which may begin from the second quarter, could get further delayed if the border standoff with China lingers on, an India Ratings report said, adding ability of export-oriented manufacturers to keep up supply will remain key to navigating the path to recovery.

"While domestic exporters are facing vulnerability in form of geography and commodity concentration, the overall demand prospects for merchandise goods from importing countries can improve, creating a potential demand-supply mismatch for domestic exporters," the report said. Since January, the agency has taken 25 negative rating actions and 13 positive rating actions, as well as revised the rating outlook down for another 16 issuers exposed to exports. Noting that domestic exports have dual concentration in terms of geography as well as the category of goods -- though the former is common for many exporting countries, it says top 10 export partner countries constitute over 50 per cent of the total merchandise exports and a substantial portion of which comprises discretionary goods like gems and jewellery, textiles, automobiles and parts.

The report notes that exports are largely concentrated in the red zone countries (over 500 COVID-19 cases per million people) which could inherently a take longer time to return to normalcy, delaying domestic exports. On the evolving geopolitical risks, the report said China saw a revival of exports in April as its operations resumed and pending orders were cleared. Additionally, stable or increasing Chinese exports would suggest a smoothening of exports environment globally and may also place domestic exports in a favourable spot in the second quarter if geopolitical condition remains conducive.  The supply-side issues, it noted that domestic companies are likely to face supply-side challenges, ranging from issues related to factors of production such as capital and labour to nuanced operational issues like physical distancing and logistic related hurdles.

"The reverse migration of labourers may increase the cost of production, and under-capacity utilisation will deter production till the end of the second quarter. Furthermore, export-oriented MSMEs are likely to be more impacted than large corporates due to lesser resilience to withstand the pandemic-related financial damages. "A prolonged impact on the ability of domestic exporters to meet demand can also result in the country losing its market share to competing exporting countries," warns the report. Warning that weak exports could disproportionately impact credit and liquidity conditions, the report expects the exogenous shock from the pandemic could accentuate the pressure on credit profiles of export-oriented entities, if the recovery gets prolonged.

Before the pandemic, sectors like pharma, petrochemicals and textiles reported healthy revenue growth, while auto ancillaries and gems & jewellery saw lower growth..

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. Gadakri also said the government will ensure ...

Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires

Indonesias third-largest province declared a state of emergency from Wednesday after identifying more than 700 fires, as the Southeast Asian nation braces for its annual fire season. The declaration comes as Indonesia scales back protection...

China orders some American media outlets to give details on staff, after US move

China has asked four U.S. media organisations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for U.S. measures against Chinese media outlets.The Associated...

Israeli foreign minister says annexation move unlikely Wednesday

Israels foreign minister said a move toward the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus government for discussing such a move. It seems unlikely to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020