Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over palm oil
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:14 IST
Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, on Wednesday said it will take legal action with the World Trade Organisation against the European Union's "anti-palm oil campaign" via a dispute settlement mechanism. EU policies under its Delegation Regulation restricts free trade practices, Malaysian Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said in a statement.
Malaysia will also act as a third party in Indonesia' WTO case against the EU, he said. Neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia together produce 85% of the world's palm oil.
