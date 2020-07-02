VFS Global to begin limited operations at select visa application centres

VFS Global on Thursday said it will re-open a few select visa application centres in India, with the approval of respective embassies or consulates, and operate with strict health and safety guidelines. Visa applications will resume for specific categories including Belarus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and United Kingdom, it said.

"After specific embassies or consulates, as well as local authorities have given their approval, VFS Global's centres will accept visa applications for select countries and visa categories in specific cities," the company said in a statement. Visa applications for the UK and Ireland will resume in 11 cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

While visa applications for countries including Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Portugal, Norway, Denmark and Italy will be in New Delhi. All visa applications for the UAE will be through online mode only, the company said. Also, all customers will be required to undergo body temperature checks at the entrance of the centre.

Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre, it added. VFS Global is a visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. PTI SM RUJ RUJ