Left Menu
Development News Edition

VFS Global to begin limited operations at select visa application centres

Visa applications will resume for specific categories including Belarus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and United Kingdom, it said. "After specific embassies or consulates, as well as local authorities have given their approval, VFS Global's centres will accept visa applications for select countries and visa categories in specific cities," the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:49 IST
VFS Global to begin limited operations at select visa application centres

VFS Global on Thursday said it will re-open a few select visa application centres in India, with the approval of respective embassies or consulates, and operate with strict health and safety guidelines. Visa applications will resume for specific categories including Belarus, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, and United Kingdom, it said.

"After specific embassies or consulates, as well as local authorities have given their approval, VFS Global's centres will accept visa applications for select countries and visa categories in specific cities," the company said in a statement. Visa applications for the UK and Ireland will resume in 11 cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

While visa applications for countries including Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Portugal, Norway, Denmark and Italy will be in New Delhi. All visa applications for the UAE will be through online mode only, the company said. Also, all customers will be required to undergo body temperature checks at the entrance of the centre.

Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including high fever, cough and difficulty in breathing will not be permitted to enter the centre, it added. VFS Global is a visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. PTI SM   RUJ RUJ

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House bill targets banks amid fears over China law for Hong Kong

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement Beijings draconian new national security law imposed on the former British colony of Hong Kong. ...

Palestinians slash public wages in tax dispute with Israel over annexation

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Thursday it will slash the wages of tens of thousands of its employees after its protest action against Israels annexation plans in the occupied West Bank deepened a cash crisis. Its economy already batt...

Still long way to go on EU recovery fund deal, EU official says

Negotiations towards the European Unions coronavirus recovery fund still have a long way to go before a summit of EU leaders later this month, a senior EU official involved in the talks said on Thursday. The official, speaking on condition ...

At least 113 killed as Myanmar jade mine collapse buries workers

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar killed at least 113 people, with more feared dead, authorities said on Thursday, after a heap of mining waste collapsed into a lake, triggering a wave of mud and water that buried many workers....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020