Southern European yields hit 3-month lows with riskier assets back in demand

Yields on riskier southern European debt hit three-month lows on Thursday in line with broader market optimism after an improvement in economic data, while Germany's safe-haven benchmark Bund yield held near a one-week high. Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest since March 27 at 1.295%, while the Portuguese equivalent hit its lowest since March 12 before reversing some of the move .

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose above -0.4% for the first time in a week on Wednesday, in its biggest daily jump in a month, as an improvement in euro zone manufacturing data as countries emerged from lockdown boosted investors' mood. Euro zone unemployment data on Thursday, meanwhile, showed joblessness edged up only slightly and by less than expected in May.

At 1040 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was at -0.407%, down around 1 basis point on the day. Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, wrote in a note to clients that although the data might have been the catalyst for Wednesday's sell-off in safe-haven government debt, month-end flows and hedging of corporate bond issuance were also possible factors.

France sold the maximum 11.75 billion euros ($13.26 billion)of long-dated government debt. Bank of America strategists wrote in a note to clients that they are concerned the market is pricing in too much progress on an EU-wide recovery fund proposal ahead of a summit later this month.

The Dutch prime minister has said a compromise on the highly-anticipated fund is possible, but negotiations will be tough. "Although the European authorities have a strong ability to oversell such decisions, we see risks that the details and actual implementation could disappoint," BoA wrote.

The European Central Bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, signalled a pause in policy action in an interview on Wednesday. He said that the ECB does not target any particular spread levels between the yields of euro zone members, and it is "absolutely not" into yield targeting. This "keeps ECB expectations in check - similar to last October when ECB easing fatigue loomed large following a comparable communication shift," Commerzbank's Guntermann said.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers also appear skeptical of yield curve control, alternately described as a "target" or "cap" in the Fed's minutes released on Wednesday. A key measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose to four-month highs on Wednesday, boosted by the pick-up in European data and massive ECB stimulus. ($1 = 0.8861 euros)

