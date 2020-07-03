Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel assures no employees of Dutch unit to lose job: Labour union FNV Metaal

In a statement, the company said it has reached an agreement with its Dutch unions to resolve the differences which resulted in the strike action in IJmuiden.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:38 IST
Tata Steel assures no employees of Dutch unit to lose job: Labour union FNV Metaal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tata Steel has finally agreed to the demands of workers at its IJmuiden unit in the Netherlands, saying no employee will lose his job, according to labour union FNV Metaal. In a statement issued on Friday, the Dutch workers' union said it has reached an agreement with the management of Tata Steel in the Netherlands.

Tata Steel also confirmed reaching an agreement with the union. In a statement, the company said it has reached an agreement with its Dutch unions to resolve the differences which resulted in the strike action in IJmuiden. As per the negotiations, which finished last late night, the company said in the Netherlands there will be no compulsory redundancies from the company's transformation programme.

Roel Berghuis, director of FNV Metaal, said: After 25 days of strike, the management of Tata Steel finally listens to the wishes of the employees. Hard agreements have been made to maintain employment. No employee will be fired in IJmuiden during the upcoming reorganisation from Tata Steel Europe. In addition, the employment pact, which contains agreements on job retention, has been extended by five years until October 1, 2026, he said in the statement.

"The pact also contains agreements about working less for older employees. The current generation pact has therefore been extended by two years until December 31, 2024. This pact includes the possibility of working 50 per cent after the age of 60, while retaining 100 per cent pension accrual and 77 to 90 per cent of wages, depending on the amount of the current salary, " the union said. Federatie Nederlandse Vakverenigingen (FNV) said is very satisfied with the agreement and it will now present it to its members as soon as possible.

Berghuis said, "This agreement counterbalances the risks we saw coming from Tata Steel Europe. It shows that striking pays off. I am very proud of everyone who helped to achieve this result." The Dutch operations of the company were facing continuous protests and demonstrations since June 10. The demands of workers included agreements about job security, a robust strategic plan, ending the integration with Tata Steel UK, and about the non-transfer of profits to Tata Steel UK, among others.

Henrik Adam, CEO of Tata Steel in Europe, said: "This agreement should give our employees the confidence that Tata Steel is fully committed to building a sustainable future for IJmuiden. We share an ambition with our employee representatives to restore IJmuiden's position as the most competitive steel plant in Europe." Hans van den Berg, Tata Steel's IJmuiden hub director, said: "We are pleased to report we have reached an agreement with all unions. That is good news for Tata Steel, for IJmuiden and all of us. We held discussions late into the night yesterday and thanks to everyone's constructive attitude reached an agreement."

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"Don't give up hope" in fighting viruses, says "cured" London AIDS patient

A previously HIV-positive man who is only the second known adult worldwide to be functionally cured of HIV called on Friday for people living with the AIDS-causing virus, as well as those battling COVID-19, not to give up hope of a cure.Ada...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717: Health dept.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark with record one-day spike of 669 infections, death toll mounts to 717 Health dept....

Special prosecutor to examine allegations against FIFA boss, Swiss Attorney General

Switzerland named a special prosecutor to review criminal complaints against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber after the men held undocumented meetings while Laubers office was investigating suspected graft sur...

Spanish minister says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday that all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back. The debt will be sustainable as i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020