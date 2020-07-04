Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak will complete CPEC at all costs, says PM Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Friday that his government would complete the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at "any cost" as the USD 60 billion project is a manifestation of the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:47 IST
Pak will complete CPEC at all costs, says PM Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Friday that his government would complete the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at "any cost" as the USD 60 billion project is a manifestation of the all-weather friendship between the two countries. Addressing a meeting held here to review progress on the CPEC projects, Khan said it is an excellent project for Pakistan's socio-economic development and the "gigantic multi-faceted initiative would guarantee a bright future for the nation", the Dawn newspaper reported.

Lauding the performance of the CPEC Authority, he said measures must be taken to improve its working as well as capacity. “The corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship and the government will complete it at any cost and bring its fruit to every Pakistani,” Khan said.

Khan's statement came a day after Chinese Foriegn Minister Wang Yi discussed the CPEC projects with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a phone conversation. Wang called for the two countries to speed up the projects under the CPEC to help Pakistan's economic recovery. He also hoped that the Pakistani government would provide more protection for Chinese companies and citizens working in the country.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China''s ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). A Chinese official last month admitted that the majority of the projects under the BRI are either adversely or partially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

About a fifth of the projects under the BRI, which aims to boost trade and investment across Asia, Africa and Europe to further China''s global influence, had been "seriously affected" by the pandemic, according to Wang Xiaolong, director-general of the foreign ministry''s international economic affairs department. About 40 per cent of the projects were "adversely affected", and a further 30-40 per cent were "somewhat affected", Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted Wang as saying.

The projects which were disrupted included the CPEC, it said. The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. Originally valued at USD 46 billion, the projects were worth USD 62 billion as of 2017.

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The BRI was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013. It aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

The BRI is seen as an attempt by China to further its influence abroad with infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments all over the world. The initiative also led to allegations of smaller countries reeling under mounting Chinese debt after Sri Lanka gave its Hambantota port in a debt swap to China in 2017 on a 99-year lease.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CM lays foundation for one more govt medical college, TN to

The foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college in Kallakurichi district was laid by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami through a virtual link from the Secretariat here on Saturday. The medical college, to com...

COVID-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P Shajahan, who worked as a storekeeper in Abu Dhabi, was supposed to fly to Thiruva...

Guj: Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 36 lakh in Kutch

The Coast Guard recovered 24packets of charas worth Rs 36 lakh from an island off theKutch coast in Gujarat, an official said on SaturdayThe 24 packets were recovered on Friday while theforce was on patrol at Kadiyari beyt island near Jakha...

Cricket-Bess named in England squad for first Windies test, Moeen left out

Spinner Dom Bess was named in Englands 13-man squad for the first test against West Indies and there was no place for Moeen Ali among nine reserves, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Saturday. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020