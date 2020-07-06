U.S. sanctions will hit Huawei, UK decision not set in stone-minister
U.S. sanctions designed to restrict the ability of China's Huawei to source advanced microchips for 5G equipment is likely to have a significant impact on the reliability of the supplier, Britain's culture minister said on Monday. "If the U.S impose sanctions which they have done, we believe that could have a significant impact on the reliability of Huawei equipment and whether we can use it safely," he said.Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 12:12 IST
U.S. sanctions designed to restrict the ability of China's Huawei to source advanced microchips for 5G equipment is likely to have a significant impact on the reliability of the supplier, Britain's culture minister said on Monday. Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January but officials at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have since studied the impact of the U.S. measures that were announced in May.
Oliver Dowden told Sky News he would not comment on reports that officials are drawing up proposals to stop installing Huawei equipment but said the UK decision was not "not fixed in stone". "If the U.S impose sanctions which they have done, we believe that could have a significant impact on the reliability of Huawei equipment and whether we can use it safely," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Huawei
- Oliver Dowden
- China
- Britain
- National Cyber Security Centre
- Sky News
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US talking to India and China, will try and help them out: Trump
Trump takes stage without a mask in Tulsa, strikes China over 'virus'
Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases including 22 in Beijing
Armed forces given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China's PLA along LAC: Sources after defence minister's review meet.
China may enact Hong Kong security law at end of June