Online mine plan clearance for coal blocks by Aug-end: Govt

The government expects to roll out the online single-window clearance system for coal block plans by the end of next month, a senior Coal Ministry official said on Monday. "In the ministry of coal where we are going to link with the MoEF...and then we hope that we also take on board the state government departments on the single window clearance," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The government expects to roll out the online single-window clearance system for coal block plans by the end of next month, a senior Coal Ministry official said on Monday. Speaking during the webinar on steel and mining sector, Coal Joint Secretary M Nagaraju highlighted that various regulatory approvals at state level were causing delay in development of coal mines. The official said that the government was trying to launch the single window clearance mechanism where all approvals can be granted at one place. "In the ministry of coal where we are going to link with the MoEF...and then we hope that we also take on board the state government departments on the single window clearance," he said. "The approvals and feedback are faster...I hope to have online mine (plan) clearance (for coal blocks)" by the end of next month, Nagaraju said.

The coal ministry has allocated around 80 mines in the last few years but only 32 of them have become operational and the remaining are still to begin operation, he said. States have more responsibility of putting to production a coal block than the Centre, he said.

"The serious role of the central government ends when we auction. But the drama actually begins with the state level...where large numbers of approvals, verifications, surveys are done...where a lot of delays are expressed," he said. This time, the Centre, has taken states on board.

"We have actually taken inputs, we did lot of consultations with them (states) in selecting the coal blocks..We hope that they (states) would be much more forthcoming," he said. The government has put on auction 41 coal blocks for commercial mining.

Most of the mines on sale are in very difficult and backward regions and once these blocks are developed, it will spur and stimulate local growth, the joint secretary said.

