African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) expresses its concerns over the alleged arrest and detention of three energy executives in Tanzania last week. Total Tanzania's Managing Director Jean-Francois Schoepp, Puma Supply Manager Adam Eliewinga and Oryx's representative August Dominick were arrested for questioning and taken into custody while attending a consultative meeting between oil marketers and the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (Ewura) in Dar es Salaam.

The African Energy Chamber is calling for the respect of the rule of law and asking that they are afforded all due processes as required by Tanzanian law. Given how critical these times are the ongoing economic crisis across the continent because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chamber is hoping for a quick and amicable resolution to such disagreements that are detrimental to Tanzanian citizens.

"We hope that any ongoing disagreement between oil marketers and the Tanzanian government will be quickly resolved so everyone can get back to business and to providing services to Tanzanian consumers. The Chamber has repeatedly applauded Tanzania for its strike in discovering significant gas resources. With the right infrastructure, Tanzania's natural resources could transform the country into an oasis of energy growth. We do not want to see such isolated incidents affect the attractiveness of the country for foreign investors and ultimately affect its energy independence and slow down jobs creation," declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

The Chamber will remain open to assist all parties in reaching an amicable solution to ongoing disagreements and calls on all stakeholders to promote a stronger dialogue on ongoing matters of fuel supply across Tanzania.

