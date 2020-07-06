Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

The African Energy Chamber is calling for the respect of the rule of law and asking that they are afforded all due processes as required by Tanzanian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:24 IST
African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania
The Chamber will remain open to assist all parties in reaching an amicable solution to ongoing disagreements and calls on all stakeholders to promote a stronger dialogue on ongoing matters of fuel supply across Tanzania.  Image Credit: ANI

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) expresses its concerns over the alleged arrest and detention of three energy executives in Tanzania last week. Total Tanzania's Managing Director Jean-Francois Schoepp, Puma Supply Manager Adam Eliewinga and Oryx's representative August Dominick were arrested for questioning and taken into custody while attending a consultative meeting between oil marketers and the Energy and Water Regulatory Authority (Ewura) in Dar es Salaam.

The African Energy Chamber is calling for the respect of the rule of law and asking that they are afforded all due processes as required by Tanzanian law. Given how critical these times are the ongoing economic crisis across the continent because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chamber is hoping for a quick and amicable resolution to such disagreements that are detrimental to Tanzanian citizens.

"We hope that any ongoing disagreement between oil marketers and the Tanzanian government will be quickly resolved so everyone can get back to business and to providing services to Tanzanian consumers. The Chamber has repeatedly applauded Tanzania for its strike in discovering significant gas resources. With the right infrastructure, Tanzania's natural resources could transform the country into an oasis of energy growth. We do not want to see such isolated incidents affect the attractiveness of the country for foreign investors and ultimately affect its energy independence and slow down jobs creation," declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

The Chamber will remain open to assist all parties in reaching an amicable solution to ongoing disagreements and calls on all stakeholders to promote a stronger dialogue on ongoing matters of fuel supply across Tanzania.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim asks Army, paramilitary for random testing of personnel before they enter state

The Sikkim government on Monday asked the Army and the paramilitary forces to start random testing of their personnel for COVID-19 before they travel back to their postings in the state, officials said. Senior officers of the Army, Indo-Tib...

Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded

One of Chicagos bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police...

UK's Raab rejects China's criticism of "gross interference"

British foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected on Monday Chinas accusation that Britain had indulged in gross interference over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong. This isnt a gross interference in domestic affair...

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

Israel said it successfully launched a new spy satellite into space on Monday as its leaders hinted it was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week potentially ratcheting up a long-running covert war. If Israel was respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020