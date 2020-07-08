Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St drops after strong rally as COVID-19 cases mount

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, adding to losses into the close, as investors took profits a day after the S&P 500 logged its longest streak of gains this year and as new U.S. coronavirus cases rose further. Large parts of the United States reported tens of thousands of new coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 01:59 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St drops after strong rally as COVID-19 cases mount

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, adding to losses into the close, as investors took profits a day after the S&P 500 logged its longest streak of gains this year and as new U.S. coronavirus cases rose further.

Large parts of the United States reported tens of thousands of new coronavirus infections. New York expanded its travel quarantine for visitors from three more states, while Florida's greater Miami area rolled back its reopening. "It's a little bit of a pullback after a significant five-day move in the market coupled with the normal concerns about the virus and (Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta) Mester talking about a long road to recovery," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

Mester said during an interview with CNBC that a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the country is making consumers more cautious, and more fiscal stimulus is needed to help the economy recover fully from the crisis. U.S. stocks have risen recently, with the S&P 500 registering a fifth straight session of gains on Monday, despite rising new coronavirus cases in the United States as a slew of upbeat data for June bolstered views that an economic recovery is under way.

The Nasdaq claimed another record intraday high and held gains for a good part of the session before ending the day lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 396.85 points, or 1.51%, to 25,890.18, the S&P 500 lost 34.4 points, or 1.08%, to 3,145.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.76 points, or 0.86%, to 10,343.89.

"It's healthy to have some pullbacks. Even a more dramatic pullback would be good, just because I think there's a lot of uncertainty and it's kind of advanced on a wall of worry here," said Alan Lancz, president, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an investment advisory firm, based in Toledo, Ohio. "There's probably more profit-taking and volatility in store on the down side after the incredible rebound from the March lows," he said.

The S&P 500 is still up more than 40% from its March closing low. Walmart Inc gained 6.8% after a report that the retailer is close to launching its membership program, a direct competitor for Amazon.com's Prime service. Amazon shares slipped 1.3%.

Novavax Inc jumped 31.6% as the U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to the drugmaker to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the country. Earlier Tuesday, the S&P 500 e-minis triggered a "golden cross" pattern, when the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average, which could portend more gains for stocks in the short term.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.73-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.63-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 15 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.44 billion shares, compared with the 12.58 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, and C Nivedita and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Maju Samuel)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...

UK's Sunak targets youth unemployment with $2.5 billion scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce a new scheme to stave off youth unemployment as he attempts to revitalise the economy following its COVID lockdown. The 2 billion pound 2.5 billion Kickstart Scheme will enable...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coinElton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britains Royal Mint with a commemorative coin payin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020