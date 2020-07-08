Chola MS, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology sign MoU; to offer courses on health and safety

Chennai, July 8 (PTI): Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, part of the diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Wednesday said it would offer certificate programmes on health and safety in association with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology. As per the memorandum of understanding signed with the institute, they would jointly provide industry relevant certification programmes.

The institute has been set up under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas. Under the initiative, it has been planned to train around one thousand professionals of various companies over the next 18 months.

The signing of MoU would serve to bridge the gap between industry and academia wherein Cholamandalam MS would provide the relevant exposure to the participants on new 'technologies and safety engineering solutions.' According to a company statement, initially, programmes on process safety, functional safety, integrated water management and environment and sustainability management in oil and gas sector would be introduced to the participants.