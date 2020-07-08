Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong’s dollar peg -Bloomberg

Hong Kong dollar forward points up to three-month maturities were trading marginally higher. A top priority for the U.S. administration has been to find ways to punish banks based in Hong Kong, particularly HSBC Holdings Plc, according to the Bloomberg report.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:28 IST
Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong’s dollar peg -Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump's top advisers weighed proposals to undermine the Hong Kong currency's peg to the U.S. dollar, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, though the idea did not appear to have gained traction.

The proposal to strike against the Hong Kong dollar peg, possibly by limiting the ability of Hong Kong banks to buy U.S. dollars, was raised as part of broader discussions among advisers to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bloomberg's report on Tuesday said. Undermining the peg was seen by some advisers as one way to hit back at China for its moves to whittle away at Hong Kong's political freedoms, the report said.

Other administration members pushed back against the proposal, worrying that such a move would only hurt Hong Kong banks and the United States, not China, sources told Bloomberg. The idea also was not elevated to White House senior levels, the report said. The report will increase speculation over the stability of the 37-year-old exchange rate peg.

Discussions about the peg's fate had already been swirling after Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, leading Washington to begin withdrawing some privileges it accords to the city. A Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) spokesperson told Reuters that the HKMA had commented on the matter on a number of occasions and had nothing further to add.

Hong Kong Finance Secretary Paul Chan said last month there were no plans to change the peg to the U.S. dollar. Market watchers are pondering what measures could be implemented to undermine the peg and what the fallout would be.

Analysts at broker Hamilton Court FX predicted this could be done by reducing or rescinding swap lines, curbing Hong Kong authorities' ability to buy and sell dollars in order to keep the currency within its defined trading range. Commerzbank analyst Hao Zhou called it a "low-possibility" event but with risk of huge market impact.

"The idea of sanctions, which limits certain entities to get access to the U.S. dollar, consequently will threaten the HKD peg if markets speculate that the HKMA needs to scrap the current regime at some point," Zhou told clients. The Hong Kong dollar did not budge on the news, trading at 7.75 against the greenback, near the upper end of the peg's range. Hong Kong dollar forward points up to three-month maturities were trading marginally higher.

A top priority for the U.S. administration has been to find ways to punish banks based in Hong Kong, particularly HSBC Holdings Plc, according to the Bloomberg report. London-listed shares in HSBC tumbled as much as 4.2% on Wednesday while Standard Chartered slipped 2.4%. Both lenders have come into U.S. crosshairs after backing China's national security law last month.

The U.S. Treasury, State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. HSBC and Standard Chartered declined to comment on the report.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off funding to schools that do not open in the fall and criticized a federal health agencys guidelines for reopening schools as very tough expensive. The Republican president, who ...

New Jersey to make face masks mandatory outdoors as U.S. outbreak widens

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Wednesday he would sign an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings outdoors to prevent a resurgence of the novel coronavirus whenever social distancing is not possible.More than 15,000...

Canada slow to deport foreigners ordered to leave - govt watchdog

Canada is slow to deport foreign nationals ordered to leave the country, partly due to poor data quality and flaws in the way cases are managed, a top official watchdog said on Wednesday.Auditor General Sylvain Ricard, who reports directly ...

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020