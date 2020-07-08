Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares waver on coronavirus fears, gold gains

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:46 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares waver on coronavirus fears, gold gains

Global stocks wavered on Wednesday, pressured by fears that a surge in coronavirus cases would slow the U.S. economy, while safe-haven demand lifted gold prices above $1,800 a ounce for the first time since 2011.

Stocks on Wall Street rose, boosted by technology shares, while the dollar slid as the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 3 million, affecting nearly one of every 100 Americans. Still, demand for the dollar proved remarkably stable given Wall Street's strength. "The buck tends to struggle when Wall Street rallies," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Currencies have largely consolidated given the "the back and forth of optimism over the economic outlook," Manimbo said. Still, investor sentiment was on the sour side on the resurgence of the pandemic in the United States and elsewhere. Oil prices were steady as rising U.S. crude inventories and the surge in COVID infections put the brakes on a recent recovery.

The MSCI world equity index, a gauge of equity markets in 49 nations, rose 0.22% but the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.71% Frankfurt, Paris and London all closed lower as investors assessed the risk of more restrictive social distancing measures in some places and upcoming earnings.

London-listed HSBC shed 3.4% after Bloomberg reported U.S. President Donald Trump's top advisers had weighed proposals to undermine the Hong Kong currency's peg to the dollar, which could limit access to the greenback by Hong Kong banks. "It is impossible for investors not to grow weary and eventually, at some point, fall prey to the endless drip of negative Covid-19 stories and how the second-wave virus will crush the market," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

"Despite the lack of market participation, it certainly feels like we are gradually morphing from the view of a fragile recovery to one of full-bore skepticism," Innes said. The economy would likely suffer as certain U.S. states reimpose coronavirus-related restrictions, but imposing another nationwide shutdown would be "a big mistake," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07%, the S&P 500 gained 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.72%. In China, stocks extended their gains to seven sessions, with the blue-chip index up 1.6% to its highest close since June 2015.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1%, just off a four-and-a-half-month high reached the day before. Coronavirus cases were also on the rise in the Australian state of Victoria, which led to lockdown measures being re-imposed in Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city.

Bond markets were focused on a meeting on Wednesday between European Union officials to discuss the shape of the EU's recovery fund. Yields on German 10-year government debt edged 2 basis points lower to -0.477%, just above a one-week low of -0.495%.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.3% to 96.592. The euro was up 0.45% while the yen was down 0.10% at $107.4000. Spot gold prices rose 0.88% to $1,810.10 an ounce.

Brent futures up $0.01 at $43.09 a barrel. U.S. crude was down $0.01 at $40.61 per barrel.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Proposed electricity Bill, 2020 against basic principle of federalism: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 was against the basic principle of federalism and sought its withdrawal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Badal said the prop...

8 NCR districts make up over one-third of active coronavirus cases in UP

Uttar Pradeshs eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in the state, according to an official data. T...

Finmin asks states to ensure safety of bankers and stern action against unruly

The Finance Ministry has requested states to ensure safety and security of bank officials and stern action against perpetrators following incidences of attack on bankers in some parts of the country in the recent past. The Department of Fin...

'Laughable', says Pooja Bhatt about nepotism allegations on family production house

Giving her take on the hot topic of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday in a series of tweets said she finds it amusing that the Bhatt familys production house has been accused of nepotism when it has been launching new tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020