Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oracle Announces Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer

With this offering, enterprises get the exact same complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price-performance, and highest levels of security available from Oracle's public cloud regions in their own datacenters.

PTI | California | Updated: 09-07-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:58 IST
Oracle Announces Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer

Industry's first fully managed cloud region brings 100% of Oracle's public cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud applications, to customer datacenters Pricing starts at only $500K per month, a small fraction of what customers would have to pay for a one-off region from other cloud providers Customers include Nomura Research Institute (NRI) in Japan REDWOOD SHORES, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by strong customer demand, Oracle today announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, the industry's first fully-managed cloud region that brings all of Oracle's second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications, to customer datacenters, starting at only $500K a month. Get started here. With this offering, enterprises get the exact same complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price-performance, and highest levels of security available from Oracle's public cloud regions in their own datacenters. This is ideal for highly regulated or security-focused businesses needing to meet demanding latency and data residency requirements, reduce operational costs, and modernize legacy applications. Over the past few years, enterprise adoption of public clouds has gone mainstream as companies took advantage of the pay-as-you-go economics, scale, and agility of cloud computing. However, most enterprises expect to continue to run a portion of their workloads in on-premises datacenters for the foreseeable future. This has resulted in strong demand from customers for a hybrid architecture where the same services, same functionality, and easy portability of applications exists between their public and on-premises cloud environments. But until today, no solution was able to bridge the gap between cloud and on-premises environments. On-premises offerings from other cloud providers offer a very small subset of the services available in their public cloud regions. With today's announcement, Oracle is making all of its cloud services -- more than 50 services -- available on-premises so enterprises can use Oracle's cloud services wherever they need them – in the cloud or on-premises via Cloud@Customer.

"Enterprise customers have told us that they want the full experience of a public cloud on-premises, including access to all of Oracle's cloud services, to run their most important workloads," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, enterprises get all of our second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database, in their datacenters. Our major competitors can't offer customers a comparable dedicated cloud region running on-premises." Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer includes full management capabilities and access to new features and functions the moment they become available in Oracle's public cloud. It provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to customer datacenters and provide the highest levels of security. Additionally, Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is certified to seamlessly run Oracle Cloud applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications (Cloud ERP, Cloud HCM, Cloud SCM, and Cloud CX, making it a completely integrated cloud experience on-premises. Customers only pay for services they consume using the same predictable low pricing offered in Oracle's public cloud regions. "With Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, Oracle delivers a slice of its public cloud experience into customer datacenters, with no changes in pricing or capabilities," said Deepak Mohan, Research Director at IDC. "This represents a new direction for public cloud providers, who have historically offered only limited versions of their services to customer premises. Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer brings the full capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, including over 50 services, to customer premises. This brings together public cloud service capability with the compliance, latency and co-location benefits of on premises – which can be a game changer for large scale digital transformation efforts at enterprises." Asia's Organizations Adopt Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer Nomura Research Institute (NRI), Ltd. is the largest consulting firm and IT solutions provider in Japan. "With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, we can use Oracle Exadata as a cloud service and achieve greater agility, such as seamless expansion, while maintaining high availability at the same level as on-premises," said Tomoshiro Takemoto, Senior Corporate Managing Director, NRI. "Built in our own datacenter, it also enables us to not only provide SOC2 reports based on Japanese security standards in financial industries, but it also allows us to access broader cloud services and tools provided by Oracle and further increase our business value for our customers. With Oracle's Dedicated Region, we can significantly reduce our on-premises costs and invest more in our digital transformation." Additional Resources • Learn more about Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer • Read the technical blog • See what customers and industry analysts are saying • Learn more about Oracle Cloud@Customer About Oracle The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Future Product Disclaimer The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation. Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467598/Oracle_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe: Ganguly

The Indian domestic season will only start when it is safe for young players to travel within the country for their Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. There is a huge uncertainty with regards to Indias domestic tourna...

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday following gains for major US tech stocks. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia rose.US stocks have recovered most of this years losses, helping to push up global ...

Tata Steel sales fall 23 pc to 5.28 MT in Apr-Jun qtr; output down 28.49 pc

Tata Steel Ltd TSL on Thursday said its consolidated sales fell 22.8 per cent to 5.28 million tonnes MT during April-June quarter 2020 as compared to consolidated sales of 6.84 MT in the year-ago period, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted o...

Maha govt revises lease rent for food vendors at Juhu beach

The Maharashtra government has decided to revise the lease rent for food vendors operating on its land at the Juhu beach in Mumbai. The decision, taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, will reduce the governments annual revenue by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020