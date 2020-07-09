IIM Calcutta Embraces Digital for Its Next Term

Institute will use TalentSprint’s digital platform iPearl.ai Hyderabad, Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India • ​Classes will start online in August • Students will attend the term in direct-to-device mode ​IIM Calcutta has announced that its upcoming academic term will operate in online mode. Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the flagship MBA program will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes. IIM Calcutta also announced that the online classes will be conducted by IIM faculty using iPearl.ai, a digital learning platform offered by TalentSprint, and students will attend the entire term in a direct-to-device mode. Prof Anju Seth, Director IIM Calcutta, said: “IIM Calcutta is India’s premier management institution and part of an elite club of global b-schools with the prestigious triple-crown accreditation. This is a testament to our academic excellence and our track record of bringing together the best faculty and students every year to create an exceptional on-campus experience. However, Covid-19 and social distancing presented us with an unprecedented challenge this year. As we reopen in online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience. We are very pleased to have the platform offered by TalentSprint to achieve this goal.” Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said: “We are delighted that IIM Calcutta has chosen to deploy iPearl.ai, our digital learning platform, which is known for its seamless user experience and real-world like interactions between faculty and students. We have been successful partners in executive education. The opportunity to assist IIM Calcutta with digital enablement of their prestigious MBA program, with almost a hundred faculty and thousand plus students, is a distinct honour for us. We will strive hard to make this a smooth and rewarding experience for all stakeholders.” Covid-19 has triggered a series of emergent digital transformation initiatives across the education sector. From reopening flagship campus-intensive programs to launching new online-intensive programs, digital innovation is currently a top-of-mind issue for leaders in higher education and executive education. IIM Calcutta, by virtue of its reputation and eminence, is at the forefront of such innovation, and several digital initiatives are in the pipeline. Meanwhile, EdTech companies like TalentSprint are providing mission-critical technology platforms to support and accelerate such innovation. Find out more on iPearl.ai at https://ipearl.ai/.

About IIM Calcutta The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. Over the years, IIMC has grown into a mature institution of global reputation, playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its renowned academic degree programs, vibrant executive education activities including an extensive on-campus and blended learning portfolio of programs, faculty research and consulting activities. About TalentSprint TalentSprint brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The Company’s digital platform offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. The Company partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world-class programs, certifications, and outcomes. The Company is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation (an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India). PWR PWR