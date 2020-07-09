Sweden: EIB signs SEK 3.5bn loan to modernize Malmö University Hospital

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a SEK 3.5 billion loan agreement with the Region of Skane in Southern Sweden to finance the modernisation of the regional University Hospital in Malmö. The hospital is currently providing its services from buildings from the sixties and seventies, which are no longer fit for purpose. Skane's regional council, therefore, approved a long-term investment programme to house the core medical services in new facilities and rehabilitate the existing facilities for administrative purposes.

EIB vice-president Thomas Östros commented: "it's obviously hard to overstate the importance of modern medical facilities right now. However, what makes this project even more interesting are the energy savings that the new building will make possible. Thus, in addition to providing a safer and healthier environment for patients and staff, the new hospital will also positively impact the environment."

On a technical level, the project supported by the EIB involves the construction of two new buildings with a total surface area of 106,000 m2 and the rehabilitation of about 8,000 m2 within the existing campus of the Malmö University Hospital. With the implementation of the project, the hospital expects to reduce the energy consumption of the overall campus by 17,200 MWh on a yearly basis. The works are already underway and foreseen to be finished by June 2025.