Left Menu
Development News Edition

Countries agree to help seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

In a virtual summit hosted by Britain, representatives of Denmark, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States agreed to open up foreign borders for seafarers and increase the number of commercial flights to speed up repatriation efforts, a UK government statement said. They also committed to designate seafarers as "key workers" and encouraged other countries to follow.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:29 IST
Countries agree to help seafarers marooned at sea due to coronavirus

A dozen countries including the United States, Britain and Singapore agreed on Thursday to speed up efforts to get hundreds of thousands of stranded merchant sailors home after they had been at sea for many months due to the coronavirus. Some 200,000 seafarers are affected, with COVID-19 travel restrictions make it almost impossible to rotate crews, according to the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization. Many have been at sea for longer than an 11-month limit laid out in a maritime labour convention

Shipping industry officials say many sailors are at breaking point, in a situation the United Nations has described as a "humanitarian crisis". Maritime welfare charities have warned of an increase in suicides. In a virtual summit hosted by Britain, representatives of Denmark, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United States agreed to open up foreign borders for seafarers and increase the number of commercial flights to speed up repatriation efforts, a UK government statement said.

They also committed to designate seafarers as "key workers" and encouraged other countries to follow. "Today marks a new chapter for seafarers and, alongside our international partners, we are taking a stand to end the bureaucracy preventing men and women around the world from returning home," Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

About 90% of world trade is transported by sea, and coronavirus restrictions in some jurisdictions are still affecting supply chains despite an easing of lockdown in many parts of the world. Guy Platten, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Shipping association, said the countries who had agreed to open up borders must now act on their commitments.

"Governments must now use this summit as a catalyst to implement the solutions the shipping industry has provided, applying the political will needed to put them into practice," he added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

The Expendables’ Sylvester Stallone says Rambo 6 is likely to happen

Health News Roundup: Widening U.S. outbreak stirs fear of resurgence; Biogen moves forward with potential Alzheimer's drug and more

Science News Roundup: Study shows ancient contact between Polynesian and South Americans; Scientist seek power from darkness and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Hadwin grabs clubhouse lead at Muirfield, Koepka struggles

Canadian Adam Hadwin birdied his final hole to grab the early clubhouse lead at the Workday Charity Open on Thursday while Brooks Koepka, who had not competed since his caddie tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, struggled. Hadwin be...

Devils tab Ruff as head coach, keep Fitzgerald as GM

The New Jersey Devils hired Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the team announced Thursday. New Jersey also will keep Tom Fitzgerald in the role of general manager. He was promoted when Ray Shero was fired Jan. 12.Ruff, 60, takes the helm of a...

ANALYSIS-As fog clears on benefits of forest protection, excuses for failure wear thin

By Michael Taylor and Harry Jacques KUALA LUMPURJAKARTA, July 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - G lobal efforts to stop the destruction of tropical forests have faltered so far largely because poor understanding of the value of preserving the...

Sex Education Season 3: Topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak

Since Sex Education Season 3 has been confirmed by Netflix, the series enthusiasts have turned desperate to know when it will be streamed and what interesting they can see again in the series. Read further to get the latest updates on the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020