Hero Electric to provide customised e-scooters to Pathkind Diagnostics for sample collection

This tie-up will help our customers, patients, riders and us to achieve that while keeping in check the health and hygiene aspect of everyone and in the process being eco-friendly," Pathkind Diagnostics MD and CEO Sanjeev Vashishta said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hero Electric on Friday announced a partnership with Pathkind Diagnostics to provide its customised electric scooters to the latter for sample collections across India. These customised Hero Electric scooters will come with a cargo compartment and a unique branded livery. This would allow riders to take and transport samples efficiently and securely across Pathkind's centres, the company said in a statement.

"This is just a start of EVs tapping into and giving organizations a very compelling alternative mobility solution. This is, of course, aimed to save the environment, reduce costs while increasing the efficiency and revenue for the organizations." Through this partnership, both Hero Electric and Pathkind are paving the road to a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said. Hero Electric will continue to work towards strengthening its B2B portfolio and drive eco-friendly change in the industry while also helping organizations realise the benefits of electric-powered fleet to the ICE (internal combustion engine) fleet, Gill added.

"Having our fleet converted to electric powered two-wheelers is going to have multi-fold merits in our operations. It will greatly help riders to practice social distancing in today's unprecedented times of COVID-19 and also increase the response time and efficiency while keeping costs under check. This tie-up will help our customers, patients, riders and us to achieve that while keeping in check the health and hygiene aspect of everyone and in the process being eco-friendly," Pathkind Diagnostics MD and CEO Sanjeev Vashishta said..

