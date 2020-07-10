Left Menu
Development News Edition

German yields hit 6-1/2 week lows after record U.S. coronavirus infections

German 10-year bond yields dropped to 6-1/2 week lows on Friday as risk appetite was hit and global stocks fell following a surge in coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:16 IST
German yields hit 6-1/2 week lows after record U.S. coronavirus infections
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German 10-year bond yields dropped to 6-1/2 week lows on Friday as risk appetite was hit and global stocks fell following a surge in coronavirus infections. More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic first emerged.

"Confidence in risk assets cracked after previously holding up in the face of resurging Covid-19 counts and renewed lockdowns in some regions," ING analysts told clients. Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields briefly touched -0.49%, their lowest since May 25. They were last down 2 basis points at -0.48%. Italian 10-year yields were flat at 1.29% after rising as much as 3 bps earlier.

That pushed Italy's risk premium - the yield it pays for 10-year debt on top of Germany - to as high as 178 basis points, a 1-1/2 week high. "There's limited upside (for Bunds) given how quickly we've rallied over the last day or so," said Mizuho strategist Peter McCallum. Ten-year yields have fallen 6 basis points over the last three sessions.

There was little reaction to data that showed Italy's industrial output rebounded much more strongly than expected in May. Inflation expectations continued to fall, with a key long-term euro zone gauge falling to its lowest since June 22 at 1.07%

"That is more a function of the underlying rates markets rather than inflation expectations per se," Mizuho's McCallum said. "We think that if inflation expectations are to fall off dramatically, that will mean the ECB will commit even more forcibly to their PEPP programme, so we wouldn't read too much into that."

Fitch was due to review Italy's credit rating later on Friday. Analysts don't expect a further downgrade after the rating agency's off-schedule downgrade of Italy's rating in April to 'BBB-', one-notch above junk. Focus was also turning to the European Central Bank's meeting next Thursday, where most analysts don't expect a change to the bank's monetary policy.

The European Central Bank's emergency purchase envelope is likely to be used in full despite suggestions to the contrary recently by policymakers, MNI reported on Thursday citing sources, with some sceptical that purchases would be temporary. Coupled with a fall in weekly emergency bond purchases, some analysts had seen the previous statements as potentially worrying for the programme, which has been crucial in dampening the borrowing costs of heavily-indebted southern European states like Italy.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula Ones governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sports COVID-19 protocol and protective bubble. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual ...

Battle of Britain flypast marks Vera Lynn funeral

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew past the funeral of Vera Lynn on Friday, honoring a singer who became a symbol of hope during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic before her death last month at 103.Known as the F...

First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

The first Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello will be held on Sept. 13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at th...

Mandaviya urges industry players to develop self-sufficiency in critical products manufacturing

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted domestic companies to step up manufacturing of critical products like cranes for cargo handling at ports. He also stressed on enhancing local production of active pharmaceutical i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020