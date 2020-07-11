Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jittery as record U.S. virus count weighs on risk appetite

Global equity benchmarks edged higher after struggling for direction for most of the day and bond yields flat-lined on Friday as investors weighed a record number of new coronavirus cases in the United States against improving economic data in Europe and signs that Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir drug helped reduce the risk of death in severely-ill COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:53 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jittery as record U.S. virus count weighs on risk appetite

Global equity benchmarks edged higher after struggling for direction for most of the day and bond yields flat-lined on Friday as investors weighed a record number of new coronavirus cases in the United States against improving economic data in Europe and signs that Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir drug helped reduce the risk of death in severely-ill COVID-19 patients. More than 60,500 new coronavirus infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, the largest single-day tally by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China.

"The sharp increase in confirmed cases has led to growing concerns that a return to broad lockdowns lies ahead," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. "While lockdowns can slow down virus spread effectively, they come at very high economic cost." Economic data, however, continued to improve in the United States and Europe. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to near a four-month low last week, and Italian industrial output rebounded much more strongly than expected in May after plunging in the previous two months due to a coronavirus lockdown.

"The dispersion in macro forecasts remains extremely high. It therefore should not surprise when you see market volatility turning on mixed pieces of news," said Elliot Hentov, head of policy and research at State Street. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.56% following broad gains in Europe and slight losses in Asia. Chinese shares fell 1.8% from a five-year high, as state media discouraged retail investors from chasing the market higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made up early losses and rose 368.8 points, or 1.43%, to 26,074.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.96 points, or 1.05%, to 3,185.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.66%, to 10,617.44. Much of the day's gains came after Gilead's announcement of the apparent success of remdesivir, though the company cautioned that clinical trial were still necessary to confirm its benefits .

Cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness have been rising in some Asian and Australian cities that had appeared to have contained the disease, such as Tokyo, Hong Kong and Melbourne, prompting investors to move into perceived safe havens. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after touching their lowest levels since late April. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 0.6348%, from 0.605% late Thursday. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,798.92 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.01% to $1,799.00 an ounce.

The International Energy Agency bumped up its 2020 oil demand forecast on Friday but said the spread of COVID-19 posed a risk to the outlook. U.S. crude recently rose 2.3% to $40.53 per barrel and Brent was at $43.17, up 1.94% on the day.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic exposes scientific rift over proving when germs are airborne

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed a clash among medical experts over disease transmission that stretches back nearly a century - to the very origins of germ theory.The Geneva-based World Health Organization acknowledged this week that th...

Mali police fire gunshots and tear gas to disperse protesters

Police in Mali on Friday fired gunshots and tear gas to try to dislodge protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from occupying the state broadcasting house and parliament, according to a Reuters witness. Two...

UK expected to order removal of Huawei 5G equipment by 2025 -Telegraph

The British government is expected to set a deadline of 2025 for removing equipment made by Chinas Huawei from the countrys 5G telecoms networks, the Telegraph newspaper said on Friday.The Telegraph reported that British culture minister Ol...

Serbia's Vucic blames opponents for orchestrating violent protests

Protests marred by violence continued on Friday in Belgrade, where thousands rallied against Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic and government policies, including its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Police in riot gear and mounted units...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020