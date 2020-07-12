Left Menu
Libya's NOC resumes force majeure, says UAE behind oil blockade

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:35 IST
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) resumed force majeure on all oil exports on Sunday and said the United Arab Emirates was behind the renewed blockade on oil exports.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar, which is backed by the UAE, said on Saturday it was reimposing the six-month blockade after allowing a single tanker to depart loaded with oil from storage.

