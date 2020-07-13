Left Menu
Indian manufacturers take the Initiative; launch India-made pulse oximeters to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Mitocon Biomed, Founded by Jinang Dhami, a Biomedical Research Engineer, launched purely India-made pulse oximeter, named Oxysat at an affordable price, with 18 months replacement warranty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:27 IST
Fingertip Oximeter - Oxysat. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mitocon Biomed, Founded by Jinang Dhami, a Biomedical Research Engineer, launched purely India-made pulse oximeter, named Oxysat at an affordable price, with 18 months replacement warranty. With the crisis still looming large, and the imports being hit due to tensions with China, Indian manufacturers are taking over the reins. They are investing heavily in infrastructure and recalling migrant workers, in an attempt to tackle this crisis.

As per a report from India Times, since the demand for Pulse Oximeters grew, their price has surged from Rs 3000 to about Rs 4000. Sellers usually attribute the exorbitant prices to foreign imports, and a control on the supply, which further stretches the final retail cost. Mitocon Biomed - a prominent name in the medical devices industry, has launched India-made Pulse Oximeter named - Oxysat. Pulse Oximeters are used to monitor the blood oxygen levels; a preliminary marker of COVID-19. With social distancing being a virtual reality, this device is turning out to be a literal "Suraksha Kavach" as quoted by Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.

Available at a fraction of its counterparts' price, the Oxysat comes with an 18 months replacement warranty. Since the company self-owns the procurement; manufacturing and distribution, it offers quality assurance unlike others. More recently, since a surge in demand for quality Pulse Oximeters, many sellers & importers are importing cheap and low-quality devices, where they brand and sell them as the authentic "India-made" Pulse Oximeters.

The company was founded by Jinang Dhami, Biomedical Research Engineer, Food & Drug Administration (US - FDA). Currently Mitocon Biomed specializes in distribution & sales of body implants, aesthetic lasers, etc. & manufacture of face masks, pulse oximeters, etc. "Quality is the key benchmark for any product - especially healthcare. That has been the motive of Mitocon Biomed since Day One. Our Pulse Oximeters go through stringent quality checks before they go into distribution, which enables us to provide better quality assurance than many imported ones," said Dhami.

Mitocon, has in the past, provided affordable healthcare products to masses and different organizations alike. The company is making a sincere attempt to bolster the healthcare supply chain of our nation. Probably, other healthcare will follow the suit. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

