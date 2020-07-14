Left Menu
Tech stocks push Europe lower after Wall St tumbles

U.S. tech majors lost momentum on Monday after California shut bars, banned restaurant dining and other businesses to contain a surge of coronavirus infections, raising fears it may slow a U.S. economic recovery. Meanwhile, Washington on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticised as inciting tensions in the region. Norwegian oil firm Aker BP slipped 2.4% as crude prices fell, but the company beat second-quarter pre-tax profit expectations.

European stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hit by a drop overnight on Wall Street following a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions and new coronavirus restrictions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3% by 0712 GMT, with technology stocks slumping 2.7%. U.S. tech majors lost momentum on Monday after California shut bars, banned restaurant dining, and other businesses to contain a surge of coronavirus infections, raising fears it may slow a U.S. economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Washington on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticized as inciting tensions in the region. The latest skirmish dampened risk sentiment even as investors were hopeful that companies will surpass beaten-down earnings expectations with the reporting season underway.

German meal-kit delivery firm Hellofresh gained 4.3% as it raised its full-year revenue forecast, while industrial technology group Hexagon jumped 5.9% after forecasting second-quarter profit above market expectations. Norwegian oil firm Aker BP slipped 2.4% as crude prices fell, but the company beat second-quarter pre-tax profit expectations.

