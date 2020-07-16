Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-China's economy rebounds in Q2 after steep slump, consumption and investment still weak

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP jumped 11.5% in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, compared with expectations for a 9.6% rise and a 10% decline in the previous quarter. China's economy, the first in the world to be jolted by the coronavirus pandemic, has been recovering slowly in the past two months, though the bounce from the virus-induced downturn has been uneven.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:10 IST
WRAPUP 1-China's economy rebounds in Q2 after steep slump, consumption and investment still weak

China's economy returned to growth in the second-quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, data showed on Thursday, as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus steps to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.

The world's second-largest economy grew 3.2% in the second-quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The growth was faster than the 2.5% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and followed a steep 6.8% slump in the first quarter, the first such contraction since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began. The economy contracted 1.6% in the first six months from a year earlier, the data showed.

The GDP numbers are being closely watched around the world, especially as many countries continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic even as China has largely managed to contain the outbreak and has begun to restart its economic engines. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP jumped 11.5% in April-June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, compared with expectations for a 9.6% rise and a 10% decline in the previous quarter.

China's economy, the first in the world to be jolted by the coronavirus pandemic, has been recovering slowly in the past two months, though the bounce from the virus-induced downturn has been uneven. While the economy is showing a steady recovery, a hard battle still lies ahead as the situation remains severe both at home and abroad, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

Authorities are expected to maintain policy support in the second half, despite concerns over rising debt risks. The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy and support employment.

Rising coronavirus infections in some countries, including the United States, have overshadowed improved demand for Chinese exports while heavy domestic job losses and lingering health concerns have kept consumers cautious. China's industrial output rose 4.8% in June from a year earlier, the data showed, quickening from a 4.4% rise in May. That marked the third straight month of growth for the vast sector, offering some relief to the economy as it tries to regain its footing.

But consumption remains weak, with retail sales down 1.8% on-year - the fifth straight month of decline and much worse than a predicted 0.3% growth, after a 2.8% drop in May. Fixed asset investment fell 3.1% in the first half of the year from the same period last year, compared with a forecast 3.3% fall and a 6.3% decline in the first five months of the year.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

The wait for Dan Carters Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Auckland Blues bench for Saturdays clash with the Wellington Hurricanes due to calf tightness. Hes pulled up a bit tight,...

Kerala: COVID-19 treatment centre set-up at Calicut University in Malappuram

A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1,000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram district of Kerala. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that patients who have tested positive but dont have any symptoms w...

Cricket-Khawaja, Stoinis named in preliminary squad for England tour

Top order batsman Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have been named in a preliminary 26-man squad for Australias provisional white ball tour of England in September.Khawaja and Stoinis were included despite losing their national ...

OPEC and allies to ease cuts, allow more oil production

Ministers from the OPEC cartel have agreed to allow more oil to flow from the taps, saying demand for oil is growing as economies take steps to reopen. But they also cautioned that they could revisit the decision in an emergency meeting if ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020