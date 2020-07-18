Jam on Artis’ Instagram

Left Menu
Artis converts its Instagram grid into the #ArtisSoundStation Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Artis is an audio company, bringing listeners a range of products that deliver a sound experience that is worth falling in love with!

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:09 IST
Representative Image

Artis converts its Instagram grid into the #ArtisSoundStation Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India Artis is an audio company, bringing listeners a range of products that deliver a sound experience that is worth falling in love with! That's the space their brand campaign 'Love Your Sound – Artis' comes from. Artis launched this campaign, by converting their Instagram profile page into an Artis #ArtisSoundStation, where 7 tiles were transformed into the 7 notes of music.

What better way to share their love than celebrating the very notes that give birth to sound? And it's never been done before! So, this is how the Artis #ArtisSoundStation works. Go to the Artis Instagram profile (@artis_india). One can find the notes marked from 1 to 7. Artis has used the ever-popular guitar and piano sounds for people to play. By long-pressing on the tiles, the tile expands, and the note plays. One can go from one tile to the other to play the different notes, long-pressing each tile as you go along. It's fun to play around with. People can also check out melodies created by 6 young musicians on the Artis Instagram profile (@artis_india).

"Within a week of launching the #ArtisSoundStation, the Artis Instagram profile (@artis_india) saw a 3X increase in the number of people visiting the profile and a 6X increase in weekly community growth. We were gaining around 130 followers every week, but with this activity, we have been gaining over 150 followers in a day! To date, the activity has received 1.4 lakh video views and reached over 17 lakh unique profiles. These are encouraging numbers for us as a brand that has just started actively building its social media presence," said Akshay Daryani, Department Head, E-Commerce, from Artis.

Rohil Paralkar, Servicing Head at Siriti, the creative agency partnering with Artis feels, "Our audience is young and digital. Converting an Instagram grid into a sound station is ideal as the voice of our brand and of our audience!" Adwait Kulkarni, Creative Director at Siriti, shared, "Reimagining the way Instagram is looked at, with music served through the grid, fit perfectly for a brand whose claim is to reimagine sound. The originality and fun element drove the idea home."

"The idea comes alive through design & sound and celebrates the brands promise of 'Love Your Sound' and it's a first on social media, so we are glad that it's getting good traction," said Damini Kashelkar, Sr. Designer, Siri. About Artis At Artis, we believe sound is an art. This art is being delivered across India, for over two decades through Artis wired earphones, Earbuds, Neckbands, Party Speakers, Soundbars, and Bluetooth speakers that offer a rich, clear, and powerful sound experience. It's the sound quality and features that we believe our customers deserve. With music, shows, movies, and conversations filling our world like never before, the sound has become the soul of this experience. We, at Artis, hear you and bring you to sound that you can fall in love with. #LoveYourSound.

Check out or Buy Artis products on www.artis.in or https://www.amazon.in/artis To View the Video Click on the Link Below: Varun Parikh is Founder and Engineer at Bay Owl studios and he recently collaborated with #ArtisSoundStation to create this beautiful melody. You can too, by long-pressing the #ArtisSoundStation tiles on our profile page to play your notes and create your own tunes! Like Varun, you can simply download an app that lets you edit and record your video and post it with #LoveYourSound To View the Image Click on the Link Below: For the first-ever time, create music on the Insta grid!

