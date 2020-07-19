2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryana's Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday. Khattar said that through the cooperative department the state government is coming out with a new brand 'Harit' under which 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be set up.

These outlets will have products from state's own brand Vita as well as items from other states like dairy products, fruit juices, bottled water, items prepared from Self Help Groups etc, Khattar told a news conference here this evening. The conference was regarding the Ordinances related to the agriculture sector, which Khattar said were in the interests of farmers and hit out at those who are trying to “mislead the peasants” on this.

The Centre had promulgated three ordinances--the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance. He said that some vested groups were trying to spread “disinformation” on the Ordinances and mislead the farmers. Notably, in neighbouring Punjab, some farmers' outfits had already announced to hold a state-wide protest on July 20 against the ordinances and rising fuel prices. Khattar said both MSP and assured marketing continue unhindered. Referring to the Ordinances being in the interest of peasants, he said some systems will have to be changed as farmers income has to be doubled.

"But some vested groups are trying to mislead farmers, but farmers should not be misled by anyone,” he said and spelled out several steps which the BJP led government in the state and at the Centre had taken in the past for peasants' benefit. He said even during difficult times caused by COVID-19 situation, the state government introduced new things for farmers' benefit during crop procurement.

About the Ordinances, he said these will give farmers wider choice to sell their produce to anyone without restrictions. “Some people are trying to mislead that MSP system will be scrapped, which is baseless. I will appeal farmers not to be misled by vested groups. Our every step is in the larger interest of common people, poor and farmers,” he said.

He said more warehousing facilities will be set up, dryer units will be increased, infrastructure for agricultural products will be increased. "These things are in the interests of farmers. It will also golden opportunity for farmers to explore markets. Even Arhitiyas (Commission Agents) can make agreement with farmers acting as purchaser of the farmers' produce," he said.

The move will also encourage diversification of crops as farmers will get wider market now, he said. Khattar also talked about new initiative, in which sampling area for providing soil health cards will be reduced from 2.5 acres to 2.5 acres.

"Till now 2.5 acres patch was taken as sample to issue soil health card, we are going to make area smaller to one acre to give certification. We will register the same in revenue record as we are already undertaking digitizing the land record and it will be mentioned what is the soil quality of a particular patch. For this, we are going to open more labs. "We will also utilize chemistry labs in colleges and schools and make provisions to keep an equipment for testing soil, which can be done by students even. Thus, we will be involving schools and colleges in this. We have 70 lakh acres of land and in three years certification of soil has to be done once,” he said. Referring to his government's “Mera Pani Meri Virsasat” crop diversification scheme, he said as against target of sowing alternate crops other than paddy on 1 lakh hectares of land, farmers have already diversified to other crops over 1.18 lakh hectares.

On another issue, he said steps had been taken to extend support to needy sections who had been adversely hit by the pandemic. State's revenue had been adversely affected during three months due to COVID-19 situation, said Khattar, adding that things were returning back to track in July.

“We lost Rs 12,000 crore revenue by the situation. Now, in July things have started to come back to normal—be it GST, Excise, VAT collections are nearing back to normal, though revenue from transport sector is still down,” he added..