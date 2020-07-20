Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insults, flaring tempers mark marathon EU summit on budget

It took an emotional dinner speech by European Council President Charles Michel about leaders not failing their union, French President Emmanuel Macron slamming his fist in anger on a table, and a new set of budget numbers to send the marathon summit onward. “There were extremely tense moments.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:38 IST
Insults, flaring tempers mark marathon EU summit on budget

Weary European Union leaders expressed cautious optimism Monday that a deal was in sight on their fourth day of wrangling over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro (USD 2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund, following a weekend of walkouts, flaring tempers and insults. It took an emotional dinner speech by European Council President Charles Michel about leaders not failing their union, French President Emmanuel Macron slamming his fist in anger on a table, and a new set of budget numbers to send the marathon summit onward.

“There were extremely tense moments. And there will be more that no doubt will still be difficult. But on content, things have moved forward," said Macron, stressing his partnership with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Without Franco-German agreement, the EU has never taken momentous steps. “An extraordinary situation demands extraordinary efforts," Merkel said as the leaders pushed on with one of the bloc's longest summits ever. What was planned as a two-day summit scheduled to end Saturday was forced into two extra days by deep ideological differences among the 27 leaders.

Overall, spirits seemed to have picked up since the talks hit rock bottom Sunday night. “It looks more hopeful than when I thought during the night: 'It's over,'" said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a target of criticism for keeping a compromise impossible.

Rutte, defending the cause of a group of five wealthy northern nations — the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Denmark — sought to limit costs and impose strict reform guarantees on any rescue plan for needy nations. He came under criticism from Macron, Italy and Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked why the Dutchman had such “hate” toward him. Rutte took it in stride.

“We are not here because we are going to be visitors at each other's birthday party later. We are here because we do business for our own country. We are all pros,” he said. On Sunday night, after three days of fruitless talks and with hope dimming, Michel implored leaders to overcome their fundamental divisions and agree on the budget and recovery fund. Unanimous agreement is required.

“Are the 27 EU leaders capable of building European unity and trust or, because of a deep rift, will we present ourselves as a weak Europe, undermined by distrust?” he asked the leaders. “I wish that we succeed in getting a deal and that the European media can headline tomorrow that the EU succeeded in a 'Mission Impossible,'” Michel said.

As he braced for a new round of talks, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said he was“cautiously optimistic” after a “tough" confrontations. “We are offering a response to Europe. From this point of view, there can be no more fooling around,” he said.

The coronavirus has sent the EU into a tailspin, killing around 135,000 of its citizens and plunging its economy into an estimated contraction of 8.3 per cent this year. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted the adoption of an ambitious plan was required as the health crisis continues to threaten the continent..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

President Donald Trump insisted good things were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the cr...

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India to facilitate transit trade

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border to facilitate transit trade. Six Afghani trucks three carrying mulethi and three carrying dry fruits crossed over to India on Monday. Earlier, two trucks ca...

COVID-19: 196 cases, 1 death on Mon, Goa count nears 4k mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 196 on Monday to reach 3,853, while the death of a 29-year-old man in Margao took the toll to 23, said an official. A total of 143 people were discharged during the day, he added.Out of 4,287...

COVID-19: Telangana HC summons top officials on July 28

Upset over non-implementation of its earlier orders on the issues related to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, to appear before it on July 28 in conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020