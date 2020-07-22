Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment

With this new facility introduced under UPI 2.0, customers can now enable recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments - like mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for transit/metro payments, among others - of up to Rs 2,000. If the amount exceeds Rs 2,000, customers have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN, NPCI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:41 IST
NPCI introduces UPI AutoPay facility for recurring payment

National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday launched UPI AutoPay functionality for recurring payments. With this new facility introduced under UPI 2.0, customers can now enable recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments - like mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for transit/metro payments, among others - of up to Rs 2,000.

If the amount exceeds Rs 2,000, customers have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN, NPCI said in a statement. Any UPI-enabled application will also have a 'Mandate’ section, through which customers can create, approve, modify, pause as well as revoke auto debit mandate, it said.

The section will allow customers to view their past mandates for their reference and records. UPI users can create e-mandate through UPI ID, QR scan or Intent, it said. The pattern for auto debit mandate has been created keeping in mind customers’ spends on recurring payments. The mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly, it added.

"Both, individual users and merchants can benefit from this feature tremendously, as mandates are generated instantly and payments get deducted automatically on the authorised date. The customers have to authenticate their account through UPI PIN for one-time and subsequent monthly payments would be debited automatically," NPCI said. Some of the banks, merchants and aggregators who have already gone live with UPI AutoPay are Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, AutoPe-Delhi Metro, AutoPe-Dish TV, Policy Bazaar, The Hindu, Times Prime, Paytm, PayU, RazorPay, among others.

Jio Payments Bank, State Bank of India and YES Bank will soon go live with UPI AutoPay, it said. "We believe this unique facility would enable customers streamline their recurring bill payments and help them get rid of paying those bills manually," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

With the RBI continuously encouraging customers to adopt digital payments, offerings like the launch of UPI AutoPay would further attract customers to on-board UPI and witness a new arena of digital payments. The UPI 2.0 offers features such as overdraft facility, one-time mandate, invoice in the inbox and signed intent and QR and foreign inward remittance among others to the customers.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Labour Party apologises to ex-staff over anti-Semitism row

Britains Labour Party apologised on Wednesday to former staff members for defaming them after they criticised the partys handling of anti-Semitism claims in a television documentary. The row took place in 2019 under Labours previous leader,...

People News Roundup: Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese; As Britain's Prince George turns 7, parents share new photos and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John CleeseJohn Cleese does not have much time for political correctness or cancel culture, and as for the state of the world Its c...

Chicago mayor, police to hold briefing after major shooting

Chicagos mayor and police superintendent will hold a briefing Wednesday morning following a major shooting overnight and as U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seek to spotlight violence in Democrat-run cities as a campaig...

Mexico plans reform to lift average worker's pension 40%

Mexicos government plans a pension reform that should increase retirement benefits for the average worker by 40, in part by raising employer contributions, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday.Herrera, flanked by President Andr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020