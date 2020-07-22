Tata Comm starts direct internet service for enterprise in Saudi Arabia

Tata Communications on Wednesday said it has started offering internet services and solutions to enterprises directly in Saudi Arabia. The company has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2004 in association with local partners, but now it has been given a new licence that allows the company to directly offer services to business organisations in middle east nations and bill them in local currency.

"We have started offering services in Saudi Arabia using our new Type-B telecom license and it has been well received in the market," Vaneet Mehta, Associate Vice President and Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications told PTI. The company recently secured a Type B telecom license in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Before getting the licence, Tata Communications provided services as a foreign carrier either jointly or with local licensed partners in the region. It limited the services of the company from offering end-to-end solutions such as data centre services, local internet access, etc.

"This licence (Type B) makes us a local licenced service provider, offering carrier neutral services to the enterprises in the Middle East. Our right to play increases multi-fold with this Type B telecom licence, wherein now we can target large MNCs and corporations in Saudi Arabia with our suite of services. Saudi Arabia is the largest enterprise market in the Middle East," Mehta said..