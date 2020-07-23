Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Union's massive recovery fund. Trading was choppy following the consolidation of recent equities gains in many bourses around the world.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Union's massive recovery fund.

Trading was choppy following the consolidation of recent equities gains in many bourses around the world. But the order for Beijing to shut its Houston consulate in three days spurred risk-off sentiment and drove investors to assets offering relative safety, such as gold and silver. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets fell 0.08% and the euro rose 0.35% to $1.1566, a 21-month high, a day after the EU approved a $750 billion euro ($857 billion) landmark stimulus package for the 27-nation bloc.

Silver jumped almost 8% to a six-year high of just over $23 an ounce before retreating slightly. The price of gold , which has topped $1,870 an ounce, has doubled since financial markets' frantic spiral downward in March. Spot prices are just $50 less than their all-time peak in September 2011. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and fears of currency debasement as governments and major central banks pump massive stimulus into the economy.

But the question remains whether the U.S. Federal Reserve has limited or even eliminated investors' needs to address market risk, said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX Group Inc. "We face several different challenges and the tail risks are getting higher and higher," Abbasi said, pointing to U.S.-China relations, the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.

"Yet the (stock) market continues to climb higher. And it's telling investors these risks don't need to be addressed," he said. In equities markets, a boost from Microsoft shares and optimism over a new round of stimulus for the virus-stricken U.S. economy offset worries over worsening ties between the world's two largest economies.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.94% on U.S.-China jitters, but on Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.27% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped just 0.09%. The dollar index, which gauges the dollar against a basket of major world currencies, fell 0.15% at $94.9830.

China's offshore yuan weakened past 7 per dollar on the Houston consulate news, and was last at 7.0128. China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily news briefing that the United States had abruptly told Beijing on Tuesday to close the consulate.

U.S. officials said the step had been taken to protect American intellectual property and information -- U.S. media reports in Houston on Tuesday said documents were being burned in a courtyard at the consulate -- but Beijing condemned the order and threatened retaliation. "We urge the U.S. to immediately revoke this erroneous decision," China's Foreign Ministry said. A source later told Reuters that China was considering closing the U.S. consulate in Wuhan.

In debt markets, Italy's government bond market borrowing costs were at their lowest since March on the improved EU recovery fund sentiment. Rating agency S&P Global called the joint debt element of the deal a boost for the EU's sovereign ratings. "The story is not over yet, but the establishment of a shared fiscal mechanism is a breakthrough for EU sovereign creditworthiness," one of S&P's top sovereign analysts, Frank Gill, said.

Copper prices drooped 1.3% after the Houston headlines . Shanghai and Dalian iron ore futures rose for a second straight session on expectations of strong Chinese demand. Brent crude futures slid 3 cents to settle at $44.29 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled down 2 cents at $41.09 a barrel.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Microsoft Corps flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50 for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giants shares down 3.Microsoft said revenue in its Intelligent Cloud segment rose 17 to 13.4 bi...

Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a law and order mantra going into the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump, joined by Attorney Ge...

Clint Eastwood sues over claims he's ditched movies for CBD business

Clint Eastwood filed lawsuits on Thursday over the fraudulent use of his name to sell CBD products and claims that he has retired from the movie business to enter the wellness industry. The 90-year-old Dirty Harry star alleged that his name...

Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Microsoft Corps flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50 for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giants shares down 3, even as it beat quarterly revenue estimates.Microsoft said revenue in its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020