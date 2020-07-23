Left Menu
Development News Edition

125 Community Connectors established to support recovery post-COVID-19

MSD intends to work with existing contracted service providers to establish these positions with a focus on providers that have the existing capability to set up the service quickly and in line with how they currently operate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 08:12 IST
125 Community Connectors established to support recovery post-COVID-19
Carmel Sepuloni said the positions will be based within existing NGOs who are already working to provide social services to vulnerable communities, and the model is a holistic, strengths-based initiative that builds on already successful navigator models in the social services sector. Image Credit: Wikimedia

125 Community Connector positions are being established within the community and throughout the country to focus on helping people connect with the services they need to support recovery post-COVID-19, announced Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"Some New Zealanders have multiple needs – for example, unemployment as well as other psycho-social needs such as health-related issues, housing issues, job-training and crisis support that have been compounded due to COVID-19.

"Community Connectors will assist people to get the information and access they need from multiple government agencies and service providers, and has a wide geographical reach, particularly in those areas not already serviced by Whānau Ora Commissioning agencies.

"The Community Connection Service will also work with diverse populations, such as Māori, Pacific and ethnic groups, seniors and people with disabilities or significant health conditions. Supporting people who may be rurally or socially isolated is also a major focus for the service.

Carmel Sepuloni said the positions will be based within existing NGOs who are already working to provide social services to vulnerable communities, and the model is a holistic, strengths-based initiative that builds on already successful navigator models in the social services sector.

"As a Government, we aim to lift people out of vulnerable situations by focusing on an individual or family's specific needs, with a view to support them back into employment," she said.

MSD intends to work with existing contracted service providers to establish these positions with a focus on providers that have the existing capability to set up the service quickly and in line with how they currently operate.

"The Government investment in the Community Connectors Service is $41.25 million over two years and creates 125 new positions. It's part of a Community Wellbeing package that supports the sustainability and effectiveness of social services delivered by non-government organisations to vulnerable New Zealanders," Carmel Sepuloni added.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NZ marking biggest drop on public service gender pay gap

Women who work in the Public Service are becoming more fairly paid, thanks to the Gender Pay Gap Action Plan delivering on Governments commitment to women. The Gender Pay Gap Action Plan Progress Report was released today by Minister for Wo...

'End could have been better': Kumble reflects on coaching India

Former India spinner Anil Kumble has said that his coaching stint with the Indian senior side could have come to a better end. Kumble opened up about his coaching stint during an Instagram live session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mban...

125 Community Connectors established to support recovery post-COVID-19

125 Community Connector positions are being established within the community and throughout the country to focus on helping people connect with the services they need to support recovery post-COVID-19, announced Social Development Minister ...

Premier League: Goalfest at Anfield as Liverpool defeat Chelsea 5-3

Anfield Stadium witnessed a goal-fest on Wednesday local time as Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 in the ongoing Premier League. After the match got over, the Reds was also presented with the Premier League trophy for the 2019-20 season as th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020