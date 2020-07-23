Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal bus operators not to buy diesel on Mondays in protest against fuel price hike

A section of private bus operators in West Bengal has decided not to buy diesel every Monday from July 27 to protest against the rising fuel prices.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:37 IST
Bengal bus operators not to buy diesel on Mondays in protest against fuel price hike

A section of private bus operators in West Bengal has decided not to buy diesel every Monday from July 27 to protest against the rising fuel prices. Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said the operators demanded an immediate hike in fares owing to increasing diesel cost and COVID-19 related restrictions on the number of passengers that each bus can carry.

He said the members of the association have decided that the refuelling would not be done on every Monday as a mark of protest against the mounting fuel prices. Usually, private bus operators purchase diesel as and when necessary.

"There has been a steep rise in diesel prices and the state government is not taking any decision on our demand for a fare hike. With these, the private bus transport business in West Bengal will go bankrupt," Banerjee said. At present, the daily income from a bus falls far short of the expenses, he claimed.

"The ticket sale proceeds do not even cover for the fuel cost, leave alone staff salary, insurance, bank EMI, maintenance and other expenses," Banerjee added..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Hagia Sophia to host first Muslim prayers since reverting to a mosque

Friday prayers will be held for the first time at Istanbuls Hagia Sophia since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the building once again a mosque after a top Turkish court ruled in favour of annulling its museum status. It served as a Chris...

Pak approach in Kulbhushan Jadhav case farcical: India

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a farcical approach in handling the case, adding India is explori...

Man allegedly killed on suspicion of practising sorcery in Andhra

On suspicion of practising sorcery a person was allegedly killed by stone-pelting by the villagers in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This incident took place in Konda Kuneru village in GL Puram Mandal on July 11 and the deceased p...

Reliance Industries shares jump 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Thursday jumped nearly 3 per cent amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerates retail arm. The heavyweight stock gained 2.82 per cent to close at Rs 2,060.65 on the BSE.During the day, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020