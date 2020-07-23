Left Menu
United Breweries Limited and Inclusive India Foundation Provide Relief Kits for Amphan Super Cyclone Victims in Sunderbans, West Bengal

On May 20, 2020, Amphan Super Cyclone caused widespread damage in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area. Winds at the speed of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour, tore through the region causing devastating damage to the life, property, and eco-system. Sundarbans, a vast mangrove forest area is a protected UNESCO world heritage site and also home to the poorest people in West Bengal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:05 IST
Relief Kit Distribution in Sunderbans. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On May 20, 2020, Amphan Super Cyclone caused widespread damage in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area. Winds at the speed of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour, tore through the region causing devastating damage to the life, property, and eco-system. Sundarbans, a vast mangrove forest area is a protected UNESCO world heritage site and also home to the poorest people in West Bengal. SoulAce's NGO arm Inclusive India Foundation (IIF) has been providing 4 Relief Kits to each of 1,400 families for the victims of cyclone Amphan in the Sundarbans region as a part of CSR initiatives planned by United Breweries Limited (UBL).

"Amphan was the strongest cyclone witnessed in more than 100 years in West Bengal and caused large scale damage especially in Sunderbans. We at SoulAce and IIF have been responding through relief work based on community needs and being supported by United Breweries Limited," says Adarsh Kataruka, Head of SoulAce& Inclusive Indian Foundation (IIF). Inclusive India Foundation (IIF), the NGO arm of SoulAce has been working across the country on various CSR projects related to Education, Health, Water, Relief, Livelihood among others. After the cyclone struck, IIF surveyed the Sunderbans region and found widespread damage and house shelters were destroyed. Loss of assets and basic essentials created a challenging situation with regards to hygiene conditions, especially in these Covid pandemic times. Relief in terms of immediate restoration of assets, temporary shelter, regular supply of essentials, and hygiene kits for victims of the cyclone was the need of the hour.

United Breweries Limited (UBL), as part of their CSR initiative, decided to support 4 Relief Kits for each family comprising of Dry Ration Kit, Household Essential Kit, Shelter Kit, and Hygiene Kit, which fulfills most of the immediate needs of the families affected by the Cyclone. On July 13, 2020, United Breweries flagged off SunderbansAmphan Relief Project at their Kalyani Unit in West Bengal.

"We are deeply pained by the devastation that cyclone Amphan has caused to Bengal especially to the ecologically sensitive area of Sundarbans causing loss of life and property. Hope our humble efforts support the residents of Sunderbans in their long and arduous journey of going back to normalcy," says Shekhar Ramamurthy, Managing Director, United Breweries Limited. "We are thankful to United Breweries Limited for their comprehensive support towards 1,400 families under CSR," said Adarsh Kataruka.

This relief project is presently underway and IIF's relief workers along with grass-root NGOs are working amidst huge challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver help to the victims of the cyclone. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

