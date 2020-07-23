Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dairy sector has turned COVID-19 crisis into opportunity: Secy

Chaturvedi said the Indian dairy sector is a Rs 10 lakh crore industry with significant growth potential and investment opportunities for the private sector. Former Food Processing Secretary Siraj Hussain said the share of eastern India in milk processing is very less and urged the government to look at ways to correct this situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:48 IST
Dairy sector has turned COVID-19 crisis into opportunity: Secy

The government on Thursday said the country's dairy sector, which was facing headwinds before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been able to turn the crisis into an opportunity as the supply and consumption of milk has risen, helping 1.7 crore farmers. Addressing a webinar organised by FICCI, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary Atul Chaturvedi said, "There was an improvement in supply of milk substantially by cooperatives and the average liquid milk consumption.... was higher during the period." The average procurement price of milk also increased, which helped 1.7 crore farmers, a statement quoted Chaturvedi as saying. Stating that India's dairy industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world, Chaturvedi said the government has set a goal to double the sector's processing capacity from 53.5 million tonnes to 108 million tonnes by 2025.

The government, in its roadmap for 2025 for the dairy sector, also aims to increase value added products from 23 per cent to 40 per cent and India's exports share in the world from 0.36 per cent to 10 per cent, he added. Chaturvedi said the Indian dairy sector is a Rs 10 lakh crore industry with significant growth potential and investment opportunities for the private sector.

Former Food Processing Secretary Siraj Hussain said the share of eastern India in milk processing is very less and urged the government to look at ways to correct this situation. Hussain also pointed out the urgent need to spread awareness about the use of processed milk. Owing to several myths related to the use of processed milk, there is no demand for it in certain parts of the country, leading to closure of private dairies, he said.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) Managing Director R S Sodhi said the dairy sector is all set to move to the next level by improvement in productivity, building brand India in milk segment, product innovation and increasing penetration of the organised segment. He added that efforts should be made so that dairy can become an attractive profession for future generations.

Cargill India Commercial Director-Dairy Feed Business Prashant Shinde said for growth of milk output, it is important to ensure availability of feed and fodder, promote use of compound cattle feed and educate farmers on good dairy practices..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SAD asks Punjab CM why money was not released from CM Relief fund for COVID-19 assistance

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to tell the people of the state why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance t...

U.S. diplomats head to China despite row over Houston consulate

A flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats has left the United States as Washington presses ahead with its plan to restaff its mission in China a day after a U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston sharply escalated te...

GST rates can be reduced further as tax base increases: Finance Secretary

GST rates can be reduced further once the tax base increases and everyone pays taxes properly, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Thursday. Once the tax base increases and if we are able to enforce our tax laws and everyone pays ...

Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run

Criminal charges in Thailand have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a hit-and-run that killed a police officer, police said on Friday. Vorayuth Boss Yoovidhya had faced charges of speeding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020