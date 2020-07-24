BigSpring announces Arun Nagarajan as Chief Technology Officer for its next-generation lifelong learning platform

Left Menu
BigSpring, the provider of a mobile learning and productivity platform enabling lifelong skilling with measurable ROI, today announced it is welcoming Arun Nagarajan as Chief Technology Officer. Nagarajan will be responsible for building and managing BigSpring's engineering and product teams.

ANI | Singapore/New York | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:14 IST
BigSpring. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore/New York [USA ] July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BigSpring, the provider of a mobile learning and productivity platform enabling lifelong skilling with measurable ROI, today announced it is welcoming Arun Nagarajan as Chief Technology Officer. Nagarajan will be responsible for building and managing BigSpring's engineering and product teams. Mobile-first, BigSpring is capable of reaching workers, wherever and whoever they are. The platform enables learners to create cloud-based skill portfolios to showcase proficiency, engage in learning communities comprised of peers and coaches, and measure employability in real-time.

With BigSpring, employers--for the first time--are able to measure ROI from learning. Research and Markets forecasts the online education market as USD 350 billion by 2025--now, potentially even larger as a result of COVID-19. BigSpring's differentiated approach has resonated with leading clients such as Google, Uber, United Technologies, Tata Steel and others. The company was recently designated a "Technology Pioneer" in 2020 by the World Economic Forum, joining a cohort of start-ups that are developing cutting edge technologies and contributing greatly to improving the state of the world.

"We are privileged to have Arun join BigSpring's leadership team," said Bhakti Vithalani, CEO and founder of BigSpring. "We are a platform committed to catering to every worker and all enterprises, small and large. Arun's vast experience in building a marketplace around SMBs and gig workers at Uber Eats, as well as enterprise solutions like Google Apps, will be instrumental in executing on BigSpring's vision. He's a rare leader, seasoned in building world-class teams and world-class products from the ground-up," added Bhakti. Nagarajan joins BigSpring from Uber, where, as an Engineering Director, he led engineering teams for five years and was part of the leadership team that built and scaled Uber Eats.

He served as Engineering Site Lead for Uber's New York Engineering center. Prior to Uber, Nagarajan was at Google where he worked on Google Apps, as well as other technology companies like Verivo and Twenty. "I've seen the positive impact of learning investments on a team throughout my career. I was drawn to BigSpring by the importance and ambition of its mission, to ensure that every person on the planet has employable skills and a path to employment towards a better quality of life. How do we rapidly realign people's learning to adapt to skills shortages in an increasingly dynamic global economy? This is one of the most important unanswered questions of our time and BigSpring's technology can be the key to address it," said Nagarajan about joining BigSpring.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

