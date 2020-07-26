Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grofers advances IPO lisiting target to 2021-end

Softbank-backed Grofers has advanced its plan to launch an initial public offer by the end of next year after its profitability path zoomed during the lockdown period, a top official of the company said. Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa told PTI that the company started making operational profit in January and expects to become cash positive by the end of this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 15:41 IST
Grofers advances IPO lisiting target to 2021-end

Softbank-backed Grofers has advanced its plan to launch an initial public offer by the end of next year after its profitability path zoomed during the lockdown period, a top official of the company said. Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa told PTI that the company started making operational profit in January and expects to become cash positive by the end of this year. "Our path to profitability has accelerated during the lockdown, and after achieving operational profitability in January, we are on track to become EBITDA and cash positive by the end of this year. We are observing market sentiments and aim to hit the capital market by the end of 2021," Dhindsa said. Earlier the company had plans to go public in 2022

The company closed the financial year with a revenue of around Rs 2,500 crore and the valuation of Grofers is estimated to be close to Rs 6,000 crore. "As an organisation, we have always channelled our efforts towards providing value to our customers. And, we will continue to do so by staying true to our brand promise of low prices through our focus on building an efficient supply chain and technology-driven innovations," Dhindsa said. According to the data shared by the company, Grofers shipped 4.4 crore items last month, with 99.7 per cent accuracy and since the lockdown began. It claims to have served 42 lakh households by the end of May. "Our platform continues to witness high demand and we expect this to stabilize at 30 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels. There has also been a 40 per cent increase in basket size as compared to the pre-COVID era. We are seeing 64 per cent first-time online grocery shoppers and 15 per cent first time online shoppers," Dhindsa said. During the lockdown, Grofers opened three new facilities and two more are in the pipeline at Bhiwadi and Lucknow. "We are looking to add 10-15 facilities before the end of this year. We are helping our manufacturing partners with logistics, working capital, and distribution so that we can maintain constant supplies of goods for our customers. We started reverse picks on our own trucks and procured goods from the warehouses of our FMCG partners," Dhindsa said

Currently, Grofers has 10,000 partner stores to run a fast and lean supply chain from manufacturers straight to consumers. "Over the last two months, we have hired over 3,000 people for our supply chain operations, and plan to hire another 2,000 warehouses and delivery staff in the coming months," Dhindsa said. He said that the company has identified and hired delivery and warehouse personnel from the companies operating in industries deeply impacted by the current crisis such as textiles and car rentals.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

DMRC casts first pier at Keshopur on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Phase-IV Metro corridor

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC started construction of Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro with the casting of the first pier of Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Metro corridor on Saturday night. A statement from the DMRC said that ...

MMCH woman pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19, 50 put on quarantine

Fifty staff members of the Malabar Medical College Hospital at nearby Ulleyeri have been put on mandatory quarantine after a pregnant woman working in the pharmacy department tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman, who is eight m...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL30 VIRUS-PM-MANNKIBAAT Threat of coronavirus far from over, cautions PM New Delhi Indias COVID-19 recovery rate is better compared to other countries and its case fatality rate...

'Sense of drift' in Cong; high time party gets full-time president: Sandeep Dikshit

It is high time that the Congress appoints a full-time president by selection or election, party leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Sunday, asserting that the Congress Working Committee CWC comprising senior leaders should have settled the lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020