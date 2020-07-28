Cairn Oil & Gas deploys Honeywell tools to enable remote operations

Cairn Oil & Gas said on Tuesday it has deployed Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software to improve decision-making, boost productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce manual paperwork while enabling workers to remotely operate their facilities. The company has embarked on a digitalisation journey to drive safety, productivity and efficiency, and partnered with Honeywell to support in its efforts. Focused on automating operator rounds and digitising control room logbooks, Honeywell solutions enabled faster handover between shifts by 50 per cent.

"In this challenging business environment, we believe adoption and application of technology will make a huge difference to the industry and help maximise India's hydrocarbons potential," said Anand Laxshmivarahan, Chief Digital Officer at Cairn Oil & Gas. "Digitalisation of our operations has helped us in business continuity and maintaining optimum levels of production during the ongoing pandemic," he said in a statement.

Honeywell India President Akshay Bellare said by adopting digitalisation in the workflow process, exploration and production, customers have witnessed significant operational improvements. "As connected technologies and remote work continue to develop, plant-wide applications in oil and gas will continue to grow as well -- enabling workers to do their jobs in a safer and more efficient way than ever before," he said.

Cairn is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of the country's crude oil production. (ANI)