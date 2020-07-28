Left Menu
IDBI Bank clocks Rs 144 cr profit in Q1

The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies stood at Rs 888.05 crore in June quarter, down substantially from Rs 6,332.05 crore in the year-ago period. On a consolidated basis, the bank had a net profit of Rs 159.14 crore in June 2020 quarter.

Updated: 28-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:40 IST
IDBI Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 144.43 crore for June quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The private sector bank posted a net loss of Rs 3,800.84 crore for April-June 2019-20. In the preceding March quarter, the bank logged a profit of Rs 135.39 crore.

Total income fell slightly to Rs 5,901.02 crore in April-June 2020-21 from Rs 5,923.93 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. In March quarter, the income was Rs 6,924.94 crore. The bank's asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 26.81 per cent of the gross advances as at June 30, 2020 from 29.12 per cent by June 2019.

Net NPAs or bad loans came down to 3.55 per cent from 8.02 per cent. The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies stood at Rs 888.05 crore in June quarter, down substantially from Rs 6,332.05 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the bank had a net profit of Rs 159.14 crore in June 2020 quarter. It reported a loss of Rs 3,821.26 crore for the year-ago period. The consolidated income rose a tad to Rs 5,955.17 crore from Rs 5,927.76 crore. IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 38.70 on BSE, up 4.88 per cent from the previous close..

