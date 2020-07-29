AI plane brings back 145 students stranded in Kyrgyzstan
Indore districts nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention, Dr Amit Malakar, said the Air India flight from Kyrgyzstan, operated under the Centre's "Vande Bharat" mission, landed at the city airport at 8:45 pm. He informed that 145 Indian students, studying in different medical colleges in the central Asian country, were brought back by the special flight.PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:37 IST
A special aircraft carrying 145 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown landed at the airport here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said. Indore districts nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention, Dr Amit Malakar, said the Air India flight from Kyrgyzstan, operated under the Centre's "Vande Bharat" mission, landed at the city airport at 8:45 pm.
He informed that 145 Indian students, studying in different medical colleges in the central Asian country, were brought back by the special flight. These include students from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and other states besides Madhya Pradesh, he said.
Malakar said none of these passengers showed any symptoms of COVID-19 during screening at the airport. However, all the 145 passengers will have to stay in quarantine centres for the next seven days in their hometowns as per central government guidelines, he said.
After this, they will have to stay in isolation in their homes for a week, Malakar added.
