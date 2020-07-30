Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks make cautious gains, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed

Asian stocks were boosted on Thursday by the promise of ultra-easy monetary policy globally as the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to support the country's virus-battered economy, though record-shattering COVID-19 cases tempered gains. In a mixed lead for Europe, futures for Eurostoxx 50 were slightly higher and those for Germany's Dax were flat.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:19 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks make cautious gains, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Asian stocks were boosted on Thursday by the promise of ultra-easy monetary policy globally as the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to support the country's virus-battered economy, though record-shattering COVID-19 cases tempered gains.

In a mixed lead for Europe, futures for Eurostoxx 50 were slightly higher and those for Germany's Dax were flat. London's FTSE futures rose 0.2% while E-minis for the S&P 500 were 0.2% lower. Asian shares were mixed too with Japan's Nikkei giving up early gains to be down 0.26%, China's blue-chip index was off 0.3% and Singapore shares were down 2.25%.

South Korea's KOSPI added 0.2% while Australia's main index climbed 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4%. That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up 0.3%.

A U.S. stalemate over the next fiscal stimulus package together with a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the world's largest economy had investors on the backfoot. Cases have also spiked this week in Asia with Australia, India, Vietnam, and North Korea all on high alert.

"There is no doubt that the Fed's large presence in markets has provided risk assets with a backstop to stop a tightening in financial conditions," said Perpetual analyst Matthew Sherwood. On Wednesday, all Fed members voted as expected to leave the target range for short-term rates between 0% and 0.25%, where it has been since March 15 when the virus was beginning to hit the nation.

The unchanged policy setting together with a pledge the Fed would use its "full range of tools" if needed boosted risk appetite overnight with all three Wall Street indexes finishing firmer. "But they (Fed) don't have any tools to engineer a recovery, which means that fiscal policy will need to remain in place to support household incomes, especially as unemployment could increase in the months ahead as the true impact of the shock on the labour market is revealed," Sherwood added.

Indeed, negotiations for a new coronavirus relief package in the United States have become a pressing issue for investors. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration and Democrats in Congress were still "far apart" on a new coronavirus relief bill.

In currencies, the dollar index regained some lost ground after crashing to 93.17, the weakest since June 2018. The dollar has been tumbling on expectations the Fed will continue its ultra loose monetary policy for years to come and on speculation it will allow inflation to run higher than it has previously indicated before raising interest rates.

The greenback weakness has supported the euro, which is on course to post its biggest monthly gain in 10 years, having risen about 5% so far this month. It was last down 0.3% at $1.1754. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar slipped 0.5% to $0.7148 after hitting its highest levels since April 2019.

In commodity markets, oil prices were weighed down by concerns that surging coronavirus infections around the globe could jeopardise a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down 7 cents at $43.68 a barrel. U.S. crude futures eased 7 cents to $41.20.

Spot gold was off 0.56% at $1,959.2 an ounce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed a student to withdraw the plea challenging UGC guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Justice Jayant N...

Gaps in federal oversight add to virus woes at vets homes

Big gaps in federal oversight of long-term care facilities for aging veterans may have contributed to rampant coronavirus infections and more than 200 deaths at state-run homes, according to a congressional watchdog agency. The Government A...

Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals will be going for the split of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as they act as the visiting team in their home park for the second game in a row. The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednes...

Govt imposes safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021

The government has imposed safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021 to protect domestic manufacturers and discourage cheap imports from countries like China. The move followed recommendation by the commerce ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020