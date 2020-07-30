Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malware, ransomware attacks pose biggest cyberthreat challenge in India: Microsoft

Microsoft has released findings from the latest edition of its Security Endpoint Threat Report 2019 which placed India among countries with the highest cryptocurrency mining encounters and drive-by download attacks.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:40 IST
Malware, ransomware attacks pose biggest cyberthreat challenge in India: Microsoft
While overall cyber hygiene in India has improved, there is more to be done.. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has released findings from the latest edition of its Security Endpoint Threat Report 2019 which placed India among countries with the highest cryptocurrency mining encounters and drive-by download attacks. Findings were derived from an analysis of diverse Microsoft data sources including 8 trillion threat signals received and analysed by Microsoft every day, covering a 12-month period from January to December 2019.

According to the report, Asia Pacific continued to experience a higher-than-average encounter rate for malware and ransomware attacks -- 1.6 and 1.7 times higher than the rest of the world respectively. India registered the seventh-highest malware encounter rate across the region at 5.89 per cent in the past year. This was 1.1 times higher than the regional average.

The report also found that India recorded the third-highest ransomware encounter rate across the region which was two times higher than the regional average. This was despite 35 per cent and 29 per cent decrease in malware and ransomware encounters respectively over the past year.

"While overall cyber hygiene in India has improved, we believe there is more to be done," said Keshav Dhakad, Group Head and Assistant General Counsel for Corporate, External and Legal Affairs at Microsoft India. "Consumer education is important. Users should regularly patch and update programmes and devices and be able to identify unsafe websites and illegitimate software."

India's cryptocurrency mining encounter rate showed a 35 per cent decrease from 2018 but was still 4.6 times higher than the regional and global average. The country recorded the second-highest encounter rate in the Asia Pacific after Sri Lanka, according to the report. India together with Hong Kong and Singapore continued to face high drive-by download attack volume. The drive-by download attack volume in the Asia Pacific declined 27 per cent from 2018.

These attacks involve downloading malicious code onto an unsuspecting user's computer when they visit a website or fill up a form. The malicious code that is downloaded is then used by an attacker to steal passwords or financial information. Despite the general decline across the region, the report found that India recorded a 140 per cent increase in attack volume. Together with key financial hubs Singapore and Hong Kong, India experienced an attack volume that was three times higher than the regional and global average. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK worried about second wave in Europe, more quarantine measures possible

The British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Brit...

Scientists map how coronavirus spreads indoor via aerosol

Scientists have simulated how the novel coronavirus spreads indoors via aerosols as infected people speak or exhale, and have found the features of good ventilation that can filter virus particles out of the air, information that may help b...

House COVID oversight panel demands documents from 4 states

The head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel on Wednesday demanded Tennessees Gov. Bill Lee and three other Republican governors provide documents showing how their states are combating the pandemic. I am writing to request infor...

Sterling rises versus weaker euro; dips back below $1.30

Sterling rose against a weaker euro but fell versus the dollar on Thursday after the 1.30 level reached late in the previous session did not hold, with Brexit and the economic fallout from coronavirus weighing on the currency. Global market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020