Left Menu
Development News Edition

BC Cricket Championship: A thrilling and an exciting action-packed August awaits for millions of cricket fans as cricket comes alive in Canada

On August 7th, 2020, the Meadowbrook Park, Canada will open its arms wide to welcome and embrace lakhs of hungry cricket fans across the world to witness one of the most exhilarating cricket tournaments BC Cricket Championship.

ANI | Vancouver (British Columbia) | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:21 IST
BC Cricket Championship: A thrilling and an exciting action-packed August awaits for millions of cricket fans as cricket comes alive in Canada
BC Cricket Championship is bringing cricket back to your screens!. Image Credit: ANI

Vancouver (British Columbia) [Canada] Aug 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): On August 7th, 2020, the Meadowbrook Park, Canada will open its arms wide to welcome and embrace lakhs of hungry cricket fans across the world to witness one of the most exhilarating cricket tournaments BC Cricket Championship. The event is organized by BC Sports Promotion Inc and approved by the British Colombia Cricket Council.

The seven days T20 fest will be a grand extravaganza comprising ten league matches, 02 semi-finals, and one final match. The first five days starting from August 7th till 11th will cover all the league matches followed by two semi-finals on 12th August. The Final will be played on August 13th, 2020, at 09.00 AM - Canada Time (09.30 PM - Indian Time). The league matches and the semi-finals, first and second will be scheduled at 09.00 AM and 01.00 PM Canada Time (09.30 PM and 01.30 AM - Indian Time) respectively.

The winner will be a proud recipient of 25,000 Canadian Dollars. The objective of the event is to bring cricket back for the cricket fans, boost local talent and the cricket of Canada.

BC Champions, Victoria Waves, Vancouver Vibes, Kings 11 Kelowna and Surrey Shines would be the five teams competing against each other. The tournament will bring delight to the crazy cricket fans as some of the icon players like Ravindrapal Singh and Sana Kaleem along with Bhupindar Singh, Harmandeep Singh, and Newab Cheema would be a part of the great event and showcase their cricketing skills. Fans would get to witness the BC Cricket Championship live on One Sports, India, and Willow TV in Canada, the channel partners for the respective countries.

The scoring partner is Sportskeeda and Cricketworld. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengals state secretariat Nabanna will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minist...

Berlin protesters rally against virus restrictions

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions have gathered in Berlin for a demonstration titled The end of the pandemic freedom day. It comes amid increasing concern about an upturn in infections in Germany. A crowd of people whistling and ...

Vietnam says up to 800,000 have left virus epicentre Danang

Vietnams health ministry said on Saturday up to 800,000 visitors to Danang city, the countrys new novel coronavirus epicentre, have left for other parts of the country since July 1. Vietnam last week detected its first locally transmitted C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020