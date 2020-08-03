Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurers face possible British action over calculation of pandemic payouts

"We may intervene and take further actions where firms do not appear to be meeting our expectations and treating their customers fairly," the FCA said in a statement. Some insurers were making deductions for government loans - which businesses had received as a result of the pandemic - when calculating payouts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:07 IST
Insurers face possible British action over calculation of pandemic payouts

Insurers that do not treat customers fairly when calculating payouts for business interruption due to the coronavirus crisis will face action by Britain's markets watchdog. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has taken eight insurers to court over business interruption policy wordings, which the insurers say do not cover the pandemic, with a ruling expected in mid-September.

But the case does not address how any resulting claims payments would be calculated, the FCA said on Monday. "We may intervene and take further actions where firms do not appear to be meeting our expectations and treating their customers fairly," the FCA said in a statement.

Some insurers were making deductions for government loans - which businesses had received as a result of the pandemic - when calculating payouts. The FCA said this could be appropriate but insurers should not take a one-size-fits-all approach and make uniform deductions.

"Insurers are likely to need to consider individually the precise details of the policy, the claim and the use and application of the government support the policyholder received," the FCA said. Similar wordings to those in the test case were used by more than 60 insurers and could affect 370,000 policyholders, the FCA has said.

Insurers are already paying claims on some business interruption policies. The Association of British Insurers said its members expected to pay 900 million pounds in such claims this year due to the pandemic. Analysts said a win for the FCA could take the size of those payments to billions of pounds.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Alan Parker dies at 76; 'Cocoon' actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Mississippi Burning, dies at 76British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from Bugsy Malone, a gangster comedy featuring children ...

Afghan forces besiege jail seized by Islamic State, hundreds of prisoners missing

Afghan security forces laid siege to a prison seized by Islamic State fighters in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, with at least 29 people killed after the militants overnight assault led to a mass jailbreak. More than 300 prisoners...

Science News Roundup: Scientists create artificial skin able to feel; NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts cap historic odyssey aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsuleU.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon,...

PM Modi and President of Afghanistan exchange greetings on Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr Ashraf Ghani had a telephonic conversation today. Both leaders exchanged greetings on the joyous festival of Eid ul Adha. President Ghani thanked Prime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020