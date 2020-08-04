N.Korea has 'probably' developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles-U.N. report
The report by independent experts monitoring U.N. sanctions said that the countries, which they did not identify, believed North Korea's past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturized nuclear devices.Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 03:41 IST
North Korea is continuing to develop its nuclear weapons program and several countries assess that it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," according to a confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday. The report by independent experts monitoring U.N. sanctions said that the countries, which they did not identify, believed North Korea's past six nuclear tests had likely helped it develop miniaturized nuclear devices. Pyongyang has not conducted a nuclear test since September 2017.
The interim report was submitted to the 15-member U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- UN
- UN Security Council
- Pyongyang
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US' Kentucky announces single-day high of new coronavirus cases
UPDATE 1-Trump, Portland mayor clash over causes of escalating unrest
North Korean leader berates officials over hospital project
U.S. federal judge's son shot and killed, husband wounded in New Jersey - media
Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run but can't avoid relegation